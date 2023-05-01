May 1, 2023

Apple’s ‘The Morning Show’ Renewed For Season 4 – Deadline

Muhammad 24 mins ago 1 min read

morning show continuous.

The hit drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will return for a fourth season on Apple TV+. The early renewal comes ahead of the season 3 premiere later this fall.

Deadline understands that although Aniston and Witherspoon’s contracts were up at the end of Season 3, Apple is in talks with the couple, who also produce, and they are also expected to sign on while they work on scheduling. We also hear there is an option for a fifth season.

The second season, which aired at the end of 2021, ended as the Covid-19 pandemic spread across UBA.

Jon Hamm, Stephen Fry, Tej Notaro, and Nicole Behari are among the new faces joining the third season.

Witherspoon, who recently scored two seasons on Amazon for a sitcom all StarsHe said Hamm’s participation “excites everyone” for the third season. He plays media mogul Paul Marx who gives Billy Crudup’s character Cory Ellison a “run for his money.”

The series also stars Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Bateman, Bill Powley, Design Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden.

The show also has a new viewer yet pieces of it Executive Producer Charlotte Stoudt replaced Kerry Ehren in the role. Directed and executive produced by Mimi Leader. Media Res, Hello Sunshine, and Echo Films in association with Michael Ellenberg, Kristin Hahn, and Lauren Neustadter also produce.

