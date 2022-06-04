Apple’s stunning iPhone 14 design decision suddenly made sense

Apple take Gamble big with iPhone 14 Which I expect will anger a lot of users. But now we know why…

According to a new TrendForce report (seen by Mac rumors), the controversial allegations that Apple supplies the iPhone 14 with the same A15 chip used in the iPhone 13 are not entirely accurate. Research claims that a subtle but significant upgrade will be made.

Apple 14 Pro Max rendered based on multiple leaks everything



TrendForce reports that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will get a 50% increase in RAM compared to the 2021 iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini:

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini: 4 GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max: 6 GB (LPDDR4X)

This increased RAM is what Apple used in the iPhone 13 Pro models, which means Apple can market the ‘professional performance’ iPhone 14 at a more affordable price. Moreover, this extra RAM is very conspicuous Real benefits in testing My hunch is that Apple will pair it with a 5-core GPU for the iPhone 13 Pro versus a quad-core GPU for the iPhone 13.

Yes, technically, this is still a last year’s device but at least there are appreciable increases – something that will be crucial if Apple really plans Controversially renaming the chip.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max rendered based on several leaks Front Page of Technology / John Prosser



On the other hand, the performance gap between iPhone 14 Pro and other models is still widening. That’s because the second part of the TrendForce report claims that Apple will upgrade the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to LPDDR5 RAM, which is 1.5 times faster (6400 vs 4266 Mbps) than LPDDR4x as well as being more power efficient.

Add to that the move with Pro models to a new A16 chip, and “going pro” in 2022 will mean a lot more than it has in any previous iPhone generation. Additional exclusive features of the iPhone 14 Pro model include a new designAnd the Upgraded cameras f – Big price increase.

Despite all this, the regulatory changes likely to be imposed on Apple in 2023 mean I will personally do so. Avoid all iPhone models this year. But I appreciate that it would be hard to resist the temptation of the new iPhone 14 Pro.

