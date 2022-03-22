Apple’s studio screen has 64GB of storage plus an iPhone 11-caliber processor

New Apple Studio Monitor It’s a great piece of technology, thanks in large part to the A13 Bionic chipset that powers it – making it just as powerful as the iPhone 11 in its entirety. A13 chipset, but it also comes with a huge internal memory of 64 GB, As spotted by Twitter user Khaos Tian.

Having a Studio Display with some storage makes sense, given the additional software Apple runs on it to enable additional camera and audio features for things like portrait mode and spatial sound effects. But it’s definitely surprising to see how much hardware the new screen has.

For those staying on track at home, the 64GB storage and A13 chip mean the Studio Monitor has a faster processor and doubles the storage as the base model. Apple TV 4K. It’s basically just a few strips of RAM and Wi-Fi radio far from being an all-in-one Apple Silicon iMac (or the giant 27-inch iPad without a touchscreen). If that is not enough, Studio screen also runs iOS 15.4the latest version of software for Apple phones and tablets.

There’s a possible explanation for this: the Studio Display has an A13 chip, the same chip that Apple used on the iPhone 11. The iPhone 11’s base configuration was 64GB – which means Apple could recycle old parts from the iPhone 11 (completed) with the storage in it soldered) and throw it into the screen.

Do studio show Need 64 GB of storage? Obviously not. But it would probably have been cheaper for Apple to repurpose one of the A13’s more mass-produced chipset SKUs rather than design an entirely new model with less storage specifically for the Studio Display.

And who knows? Perhaps Apple (or an aggressive iOS jailbreaker) will figure out a way to harness Studio Display devices for some kind of iOS, macOS, or tvOS experience in the future.

