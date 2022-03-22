March 22, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Apple’s studio screen has 64GB of storage plus an iPhone 11-caliber processor

Ayhan 1 hour ago 2 min read
Apple's studio screen has 64GB of storage plus an iPhone 11-caliber processor

New Apple Studio Monitor It’s a great piece of technology, thanks in large part to the A13 Bionic chipset that powers it – making it just as powerful as the iPhone 11 in its entirety. A13 chipset, but it also comes with a huge internal memory of 64 GB, As spotted by Twitter user Khaos Tian.

Having a Studio Display with some storage makes sense, given the additional software Apple runs on it to enable additional camera and audio features for things like portrait mode and spatial sound effects. But it’s definitely surprising to see how much hardware the new screen has.

For those staying on track at home, the 64GB storage and A13 chip mean the Studio Monitor has a faster processor and doubles the storage as the base model. Apple TV 4K. It’s basically just a few strips of RAM and Wi-Fi radio far from being an all-in-one Apple Silicon iMac (or the giant 27-inch iPad without a touchscreen). If that is not enough, Studio screen also runs iOS 15.4the latest version of software for Apple phones and tablets.

A scene in the Studio Display’s interior is surprisingly iMac
Photo: Mac rumors

There’s a possible explanation for this: the Studio Display has an A13 chip, the same chip that Apple used on the iPhone 11. The iPhone 11’s base configuration was 64GB – which means Apple could recycle old parts from the iPhone 11 (completed) with the storage in it soldered) and throw it into the screen.

Do studio show Need 64 GB of storage? Obviously not. But it would probably have been cheaper for Apple to repurpose one of the A13’s more mass-produced chipset SKUs rather than design an entirely new model with less storage specifically for the Studio Display.

And who knows? Perhaps Apple (or an aggressive iOS jailbreaker) will figure out a way to harness Studio Display devices for some kind of iOS, macOS, or tvOS experience in the future.

Related:

See also  Safari is losing market share due to other desktop web browsers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

A Nintendo Switch update finally allows users to create folders from collections of games that are being called

9 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

The Nintendo Switch 14.0.0 system update is now live, here are the full patch notes

17 hours ago Ayhan
3 min read

CD Projekt Red confirms that a new Witcher game is in development, and will use Unreal Engine 5

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

1 min read

Fierce fighting ensues, detachment of Ukrainian territories may be discussed – our latest news on Tuesday here

56 mins ago Arzu
5 min read

US stocks rise, extending last week’s gains

59 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Bob Saget’s Hotel Room Headboard Pictures That Could Have Caused Death

1 hour ago Muhammad
3 min read

Physicists challenge haters, create quadrangular ice

1 hour ago Izer