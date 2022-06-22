Apple’s Competitor Preservation Act dictates that when one competitor leaves, another competitor must enter. This is the way it has always been and as it always should be.

What is this?

I’m sorry, quantum mechanics disavows any knowledge of this law and says there could be many Apple competitors who want to give it a shot.

You are not the chief of me quantum mechanics!

McCalub is told that quantum mechanics is actually his boss.

Well, whatever, that’s what happened this week.

“Meta rival Apple Watch now paused as company focuses on AR/VR”

“We’re going from miserable personal trackers to miserable face hugs.” Cute – good. Very on brand.

… Meta has been working on a new smartwatch with a built-in camera to compete with the Apple Watch. Now, the parent company of Facebook has halted development of this wearable device because it is focused on the metaverse.

Well, that’s great! Now how will Macalope be constantly tracked and have every movement and all his biometrics Data sold out for advertisers? Will he have to collect that information and sell it Himself? This seems like a lot of work! If we can’t count on it Meta to track our every move Most of the personal information is sold to advertisers, who do we rely on?!

Unfortunately, you’ll still be stuck with a stupid, privacy-oriented Apple Watch. So don’t expect ads for furniture to appear in your Instagram feed the next time you walk through Ikea.

Trying to compete with the Apple Watch right now feels like it’s trying to run uphill through a waist-high candy bar. It is possible, but you have to be very committed.

So how about making a new smartphone instead?! Ah, this is the ticket.

Yes, while the Fire Phone and Essential Phone have both been sent to the trash heap of would-be iPhone killers, the use of steroids keeps on showing up forever. Hey – and McCallop is legally required here to indicate that he is Not Made up this name – nothing phone.

“No First-Time Smartphone Targets Apple, Not OnePlus”

After the moderate success of the 1 earbuds, nothing takes up the space of a smartphone, it even goes further Reveals her show a month ago. Yes, everything will change soon. And what will it change? nothing.

But nothing is not ready to talk about the specifications or the price.

take your time.

IDG

How does it look? It is somewhat similar to the iPhone 11 with a clear back. basing on this Video from Marquis Brownlee It has LED light strips that transmit charging and ringtones and help with night shots. Nice, but if sellers will be able to ship the always-on screens for the iPhone soon, it doesn’t look like the lights will have a long life.

The user interface, a polished version of Android that looks like a European railway station status panel, is certainly a different look that is likely to appeal to some consumers looking for a change, but not many are likely to switch platforms for it. And now it looks like she’s not married Launching in the United States So while nothing Karl Bey would give up on the iPhone features his company is looking to compete against, it’s a bit like Macalope saying he loves Taika Waititi’s movies so he expects to one day be his boyfriend.

(But, seriously, Taika, if you’re reading this, call me.)

Francisco Jeronimo from IDC is a little bit of caution Nothing.

I see some [sic] So much hype about the @none phone that I’m starting to suspect there’s nothing special about this phone apart from its cover and a lot of internet marketing. Hope you prove me wrong

When not much is known about the device other than that it wants you to compare itself to the iPhone, Macalope tends to agree.