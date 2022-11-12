Apple’s new iPad is on sale for the first time at $50 off

The new iPad is just over two weeks old, but it’s already getting a nice little discount that makes it look more price-friendly. Apple’s 10th generation iPad retails for $399 In B&H Photo in its basic configuration 64 GB with Wi-Fi. While this new model comes in four different colors, B&H’s $50 discount is only on blue—at least, until November 13 at 11:59 p.m. ET when this deal is set to expire (if it doesn’t sell out first ).

This new iPad model may not be the illogical purchase that its base model predecessors were – because it starts at a much higher price than the 9th generation version, which is Still available for $299 – But there are some great improvements. In addition to some fun colors, the 10th generation iPad has great battery life and a fast A14 Bionic processor with plenty of headroom for most users. It also switched from the old Lightning connector to USB-C, the first iPad to put the front camera in the optimal landscape orientation. It all sounds good, and it is, but it lost the 3.5mm headphone jack in the process. And if you want to draw on it, you’re restricted to a first-generation Apple Pencil and a particularly damned charging dongle.

But, hey, the $50 discount makes bits and pieces of these agents more forgiving. Read our review.

$ 399 Apple’s 10th generation iPad is the spiritual successor to the older 9th generation model. Although in exchange for its revised design, landscape-oriented webcam, USB-C port, larger 10.9-inch screen, and faster processor, it has ditched the headphone jack and gone more expensive.

If you’re looking to purchase any digital games or downloadable content on PlayStation or Xbox, you should check back at these Eneba discount gift cards for every storefront. Similar to the deals we saw last weekend, Eneba sells a $100 digital gift card to PlayStation Store for $81.69 (about $18 USD) when using the code PSNUS and $50 Xbox Digital Gift Card for $37.86 (about $12 off) with code Xbox 50. Both promotional codes are valid until Monday, November 14, at 7 AM ET. And again, since Eneba is based in the European Union, the exchange rate to the US dollar may change quite a bit by a dollar or so. See also Samsung may throttle performance of 10,000 apps (updated)

We don’t know if Eneba used to offer these digital gift card deals every weekend, but for now, it’s still worth it for anyone who’s already in the market to buy some digital games — or if you’re stocking up on a purchase for later. Remember, you can always get the code from Eneba and redeem it on your PlayStation or Xbox account for a rainy day or future game release later. Bonus points go to anyone who saves money on a gift card and uses it to buy a game with a solid deal.

$ 81.69 The Sony PlayStation Store Gift Card is suitable for all kinds of titles, add-ons and downloadable content. They are usually sold in denominations of $10, $25, $50 and $100. Eneba sells a $100 digital gift card for $81.69 when you use the offer code PSNUS Before 7 a.m. ET on November 14.

$ 37.86 In addition to the games on the Xbox Storefront, an Xbox Gift Card can also be put into a subscription to Xbox Live or Xbox/PC Game Pass. A digital gift card can be purchased with a value ranging from $1 to $100. Currently, Eneba is selling a $50 digital gift card for $37.86 when you use the promo code. Xbox 50 Before 7 a.m. ET on November 14.

Are you a fan of PC games or the type who have consoles set up on their desks? If so, check out this great deal on a gigantic 48-inch Gigabyte Aorus 4K OLED display – it’s on sale for $899.99 (US$600) Amazon And the New. First things first, this screen is a file big Boy. You should have plenty of desk space for every 48 inches of it. If you do, you’ll get excellent value for a high-quality OLED panel that supports 120Hz refresh rates, a fast 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync compatibility to control screen tearing. It has two HDMI 2.1 ports as well as a DisplayPort 1.4 connector, which means it’s set on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X at once. See also Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl reveals three new characters, Jenny available now

The Aorus may not be as impressive or bright as something like LG’s latest C2 OLED, but it offers plenty for anyone who wants to be big on a fighting setup. Plus, in the past, this deal usually required a mail-in discount, and now you get a huge discount right away at the time of purchase.

$ 899.99 Gigabyte’s foray into OLED panels is this 48-inch model that has similar features to LG’s more expensive C1 and C2 ports, the two HDMI 2.1 ports that allow for fast 4K gaming.

Speaking of the LG C2, the 42-inch version is currently on sale for $996.99 Amazonor $999.99 at best buy And the targeting. That discount of around $300 makes this an excellent value for anyone looking for a high-quality panel in a small space or, like the Aorus deal above, living that big screen life. We offered this similar price from BuyDig earlier this week when it also came with a free $100 Visa gift card. And although this promotion has ended, it is still a great opportunity for anyone in the market.

The LG C2 may not be very different from the last generation C1, but it maintains a winning formula for gamers with the latest consoles or any movie buff who wants a TV capable of clearly displaying deep, deep blacks. It has HDMI 2.1 support across all four of its inputs, and it supports a 120Hz refresh rate with VRR – ideal for games that look nice but have an occasional drop in frame rate (like elden ring). The C2 also powers LG’s WebOS interface for streaming Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and more, although HDR and HDMI 2.1 support means it’s great with any high-end streaming device you choose. See also Zelda: Majora's Cutscene Mask when switching apparently "more refined to N64" from Wii Virtual Console emulation

$ 996.99 The LG C2 is available in a 42-inch configuration which is lighter and brighter than the previous generation, the C1. It also features a “dark room” setting to reduce eye strain as well as the ability to log into different user profiles.

No, we are not finished yet. Here are more deals