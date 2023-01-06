Apple’s mixed reality headset is now expected in the spring or later: Kuo

an Apple The long-awaited mixed reality headset could be announced in the spring at the earliest Apple Supply Chain Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo he said on Twitter.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst at TF International, initially predicted in June that Apple would announce a mixed reality headset by the end of January. But the widely respected analyst said Thursday that he believes Apple will delay “mass shipping” of any product to the second or third quarter of 2023, citing a combination of mechanical and software issues.

Kuo expects an announcement to occur at a “spring media event or WWDC based on current development progress.” WWDC is Apple’s annual developer conference, usually held in June.

When the product arrives, it will create immediate competition for Meta, formerly Facebook, which is focused on Build a digital world called the metaverse It sells its own brand Virtual reality headsets.

It is expected that the Apple Headset will cost between $2,000 and $3,000, and it will contain more than 10 cameras in the external and internal parts of the device. According to Bloomberg. Mixed reality device will be turned on An operating system called xrOSwith mixed reality tweaks for Apple Messages, FaceTime, and Maps, according to Bloomberg.

The announcement during WWDC makes sense if a company wants to show off the headset with the latest software tools that developers will use to create apps for it. WWDC is where Apple reveals annual software updates and some new features for iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watch and more, and it has separate sessions where developers can learn about the latest ways to integrate their apps into Apple devices.

Kuo has broken the scoops on Apple product releases before, including news about the iPhone X’s size and design in 2016 before the product’s launch. Apple analyst too and expect The controversial removal of the headphone jack on the iPhone 7 series.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.