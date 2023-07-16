Apple’s first M3 Macs may arrive in October

The first batch of Macs equipped with Apple’s M3 system may arrive in early October, according to Apple bloomberg Mark Gorman. Writing in his latest book There should be another launch, Gorman reports, after the company’s annual iPhone event in September, with a new slate of Macs likely to be the focus of whatever Apple is planning. “October is too early for the new MacBook Pro or high-end desktops, so the first beneficiaries of the new segment should be the next iMac, the 13-inch MacBook Air, and the 13-inch MacBook Pro,” he notes.

At the beginning of March, Gorman said that Apple was in a “late stage” of development on two new iMac models that would feature the next-generation M3 silicon. The new chipset likely won’t have more CPU and GPU cores than Apple’s current M2 SoCs, but it’s expected to deliver notable performance and power efficiency gains thanks to the chipset. At the time, Gurman predicted that the new iMac would arrive as early as the second half of 2023, and that it would feature the same colorful design of the iMac. Last week, it is Apple is also working on a new 32-inch iMac, but has warned that the model won’t arrive until late 2024 at the earliest.

In the past, Apple usually announced new iPad models along with its latest Macs, but that won’t seem to be the case this time around. “I don’t expect any major upgrades until the arrival of M3 iPad Pros with OLED screens next year,” Gorman writes. However, it does indicate that Apple is working on a new iPad Air with an internal update. Features of the company’s aging M1 chipset.