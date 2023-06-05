Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote: Watch it here at 1 p.m. ET

It’s WWDC time, folks. Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off today with a keynote that’s sure to be packed with important news. We’ll have full coverage of everything you need to know from the event here on Engadget, along with instant feedback on the announcements in our live blog. You’ll also be able to watch the keynote, which begins at 1 PM ET, below.

We’re expecting some major updates from Apple at this year’s WWDC. For one thing, rumor has it that the company will unveil a high-end mixed reality headset. Apple has been developing the device for many years, according to reports. The headset, which is said to be called the Reality Pro, is the company’s most notable product launched at least since the arrival of the Apple Watch in 2015. However, with an expected $3,000 price tag, the first version of the headset could essentially be one of firsts.

Elsewhere, we will definitely hear updates to Apple’s operating systems. There could be a massive change to the iPhone and iPad ecosystem in store if the rumors prove true and Apple officially supports third-party app stores in iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. We may well get to know several new Macs at the event as well, such as the MacBook Air Size 15 inches. In any case, we won’t have to wait long to find out what Apple has in store.

