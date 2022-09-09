Wednesday Apple Introduce the Apple Watch Ultra, a $799 wearable for people who engage in rigorous activities such as mountain climbing, running marathons, or scuba diving. But as Mac rumors pointing toBreaking its screen, button, sensors, or various other parts while doing any of these activities can be very costly: Repairs to the watch will cost $499 if you don’t have AppleCare Plus (we’ll get to that in a minute), according to a Grading tool on the Apple website. That’s a lot more than the $299 fix for an entry-level 8-Series.

Replacing the battery on the Ultra will also cost more than the less extreme Apple Watches, coming in at $99 instead of $79. That’s logical. The Ultra will likely have a much larger battery than the Series 8, given that Apple estimates it will last twice as long.

While I get that it’s always fun to mock Apple’s external pricing sometimes – I still laugh sometimes Microfiber Polishing Cloth $19 – I somewhat understand why Ultra repairs cost. Apple Watches in general small and glued togetherNeither of these factors facilitates reforms. This leaves Apple with two options when your broken watch sends it; He can just recycle it and send you a refurbished product, or he can hire people with serious skills to actually fix it. Neither of these options is completely cheap.

Fair or not, the Ultra’s high repair price isn’t unique. Apple estimates you’ll have to pay the same $499 for a repaired Titanium Series 7 Edition, which tracks since the Ultra is made of the same material. (The footnote says that shipping is free for Apple Watch versions, which you would have to pay for otherwise. Apple didn’t immediately respond the edgeAsk for comment on whether it’ll cover shipping for the Ultra as well.) These aren’t even the most expensive repairs, though; If you break your Series 5 ceramic, you may be out 800 dollars If you want to fix it without AppleCare Plus.

Speaking of AppleCare, that’s really the solution here. The Apple Protection Ultra plan is $100 up front (or $4.99 per month), and that will cut repairs down to a manageable $79. If Your Ultra Was Repaired Once – And Let’s Face It If You’re One of Apple’s “Outdoor Adventurers” Marketing clock forYou’ll probably have to at some point – you’ll get to work on AppleCare. In addition, Apple has made it so for policy Covers unlimited repairs Rather than just two a year, which is a boon for those who will push themselves and their equipment to their limits.