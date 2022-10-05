Apple Watch Ultra GPS outperforms Series 4 in this workout test

We’ve seen some pretty intense Apple Watch Ultra tests, but nothing comes close to this one. Reddit user suburbandad1999 experienced the exercise we all dread: mowing the lawn. The results are really cool to see how the new GPS performs in the Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple Watch Ultra GPS

Apple Watch Ultra is the first version to feature what Apple calls a Dual frequency precision positioning system. This provides greater accuracy for tracking distance, speed, and exercise paths.

“For most people, a traditional GPS solution with only L1 GPS works well most of the time,” Apple said. “But it can be challenging when satellites are obscured by tall buildings, trees or dense foliage. The latest L5 GPS enables advanced signal processing, reducing many errors and providing a more consistent signal in environments such as busy cities.”

The new GPS system in the Apple Watch Ultra combines L1 GPS with the new L5 GPS signal to capture a more accurate location while maintaining energy efficiency. This is especially useful for GPS accuracy during workouts in dense urban environments and tree-covered paths.

How does it compare?

It’s also just an excellent GPS. Apple is careful not to sidestep GPS inside the new Apple Watch SE and Series 8, but it turns out that everyone can benefit from dual-frequency GPS.

While mowing the lawn is a little less extreme than hanging out the side of a mountain, a Reddit user’s unscientific comparison of GPS accuracy between the two GPS devices is actually helpful. The image alone sells the resolution provided by adding the L5 to the Apple Watch Ultra.

“The photo on the left is a funny GPS track of me mowing a lawn a few weeks ago with a Series 4 (RIP),” Wrote Reddit user. “It would even have me push two doors down and show an extra 1.4 miles compared to the photo on the right. The Apple Watch Ultra shows every intricate row I did.”

If you’re not yet convinced of the Apple Watch Ultra’s superiority, this should seal the deal for you. Have your own GPS comparison experience with Apple Watch Ultra? Share your thoughts in the comments.

