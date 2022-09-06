As expected, Apple leaks are coming in strong as we get closer Wednesday iPhone 14 event ‘away’. Today, we got a closer look so far at the Apple Watch Pro, thanks to makes of 91 mobiles. We typically treat most leaks from unknown “industrial sources” with a healthy dose of salt, but according to Bloomberg Mark Gorman Makes are “actually”. And for the most part, it’s everything we expected. There’s a larger screen, Gurman’s previous reports suggested, as well as a slight design evolution for the Apple Watch Series 7. (Sorry, flat edge fans.)
Take a closer look and you’ll notice an extra button on the other side of the (powerful) Digital Crown and a multitasking button. Both 91 mobile Gorman speculates that it could be programmable, allowing you to launch a specific app or exercise without dealing with the touch screen. Status leaks from Sony Dixon And the Duanruy (Across the edge And the Weibo) also indicates a larger screen and an additional button.
The Apple Watch Pro is likely aimed at extreme sports fanatics — the kind of people who wouldn’t mind spending close to $1,000 on high-end Garmin smartwatches. As pricey as this may sound, don’t forget that there have always been high-end Apple Watch models that aren’t meant for human wallets. Present Hermes 7 . collection Domains up to $1,759. So in that context, perhaps the $1,000 Apple Watch Pro doesn’t sound so crazy? (No, it’s still crazy.)
All products recommended by Engadget are handpicked by our editorial team, independently of the parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
