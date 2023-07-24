Apple takes apps for its Vision Pro developer groups

apple announce Developers can now apply for the Vision Pro headset on the company’s website.

In addition to the Vision Pro headset, the development kit also includes device setup assistance, code-level support requests, and “check-ins” with Apple experts on designing and developing an app for VisionOS.

The company will prioritize applicants who create an app that “takes advantage of the features and capabilities of VisionOS” — so, perhaps not the folks at Netflix, who plan to offer an unmodified iPad app on the Vision Pro at launch.

To apply, “Apply” says you must be an account holder in the Apple Developer Program, where you can then select your team’s development skills and existing applications. Apple states that developer kits must be returned upon request, which could be for several reasons. As we saw with the specialized Mac mini that Apple introduced before the launch of the M1, that might be the case Choose to recall all pre-production devices Once the headset is already launched.

Apple also maintains Vision Pro Developer Labs in Cupertino, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo, which you can apply to at Apple site. It also released a file Compatibility checklist This should help developers make sure their apps are VisionOS-ready.

Apple is trying to make it easy to bring iOS and iPadOS apps to the Vision Pro headset, as it will automatically cycle through the apps without developers having to change anything. However, developers are free to improve their apps for VisionOS, as well as create new ones. Pricing for the Apple Vision Pro will start at $3,499 and is scheduled to be released early next year in the US. See also How to Hack Nintendo Switch, 2023 Edition: Picofly, HWFLY, RCM, OLED, unpatched vs patched…

Update July 24th, 1:41PM ET: Updated to indicate that Apple is requesting the return of development kits.