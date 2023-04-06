Apple services are currently experiencing slowdowns and outages

Earlier this week, the Apple Weather app stopped working for hours. And even after Apple said the issue was fixed, users were complaining that the app was taking too long to show updated information. Now many Apple services like iCloud and iMessage seem to be experiencing slowdowns and outages.

Apple services are currently slow or not working

a lot 9to5Mac Readers told us they were unable to use Apple services on Wednesday night. The problem has affected iCloud, iMessage, Shortcuts, the App Store, and guess what, the Weather app. On Twitter, users also complained about issues with Apple Services today.

Apple official System status web page Not yet acknowledging any ongoing outages. but, DownDetector It also received several reports of services such as iMessage currently down.

It’s not clear what exactly is going on at Apple, but it’s clear that the company is having major issues with its servers. This is the second time this week that the Weather app has crashed, and now the problem is also affecting other services. As a result, users are unable to sync their files, send messages, and access their photos.

The company doesn’t say a word about when today’s outage should be fixed. We will update this article once Apple services are back online.

iMessage and iCloud down for anyone else? – Mattia Castellano (@mattiajoyce) April 6, 2023

iMessage is down and green bubbles are celebrating around the world. – Angelo (@angelooc) April 6, 2023

