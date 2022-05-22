May 22, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Apple screen supplier may lose out on massive iPhone 14 demand after it was caught cutting corners

Ayhan 55 mins ago 2 min read
Apple screen supplier may lose out on massive iPhone 14 demand after it was caught cutting corners

Chinese screen maker Beijing Oriental Electronics (BOE) could lose 30 million display orders for the upcoming iPhone 14 after it was said to have changed the iPhone 13 screen design to increase the return rate, or produce non-defective products, according to a report from electricity (via 9to5Mac).

Apple cost the Bank of England With iPhone 13 screens made last October, a short-lived deal ended earlier this month when Apple reportedly caught BOE changing the circuit widths of the thin-film transistors in the iPhone 13 display without Apple’s knowledge. (Did they really think Apple wouldn’t notice?).

However, this decision may continue to haunt the Bank of England, as Apple may take the company off the task of making an OLED display for the iPhone 14 as well. to me electricity, the Bank of England sent an executive to Apple’s Cupertino headquarters to explain the incident and said it had not received an order to make the iPhone 14 display. Apple is expected to announce iPhone 14 In an event this fall, but electricity He says production of his display could begin as soon as next month.

Instead of the Bank of England, electricity Apple expects to split its 30 million display demand between LG Display and Samsung Display, the two primary display providers. Samsung is likely to produce a 6.1- and 6.7-inch screen for the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro, while LG is set to introduce a 6.7-inch screen for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

to me Mac rumorsBOE previously made displays only for refurbished iPhones. Apple later hired the company To supply OLED screens for the new iPhone 12 in 2020, but the first batch of panels failed to pass Apple’s rigorous quality control tests. Since the beginning from this year, Bank of England production has also been affected Through the imperfection of the display driver chip.

See also  Elden Ring: YouTubers find exploits in breeding runes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

New Detailed Pictures of Villa d’Este

9 hours ago Ayhan
4 min read

iFixit will sell almost every part of the Steam Deck – including the entire motherboard

17 hours ago Ayhan
3 min read

EA has been deep in merger talks with NBCUniversal

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Abroad – Oliver Stone says Putin had cancer but is cured

29 mins ago Arzu
6 min read

Elon Musk called ESG a scam – did Tesla boss do investors a favor?

30 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Fans flood Brooklyn subway stations to get infamous subway tickets

31 mins ago Muhammad
1 min read

Voyager 1 talks some bullshit, but it still works

44 mins ago Izer