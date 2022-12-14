Apple Satellite Emergency Services leads to another rescue

Whatever your feelings about using the iPhone, you can’t ignore the fact Request help via satellite communication It is really useful The security feature, which is one we’re starting to think about Everyone should. This is because we keep hearing about it People saved thanks to their new phones .

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are the only two phones From Apple that has satellite connectivity at the moment — the Apple Watch Ultra is the only other device with it . The feature kicks in if you try to call emergency services and there is no cellular connection. iPhone will guide you to find the nearest satellite Then it directs you to Apple’s submission service to answer a few questions and enter text descriptors about your status.

Two motorists in the eastern canyons of Los Angeles County are the latest people rescued. This area can often be a dead zone for cellular service . According to the Montrose Search and Rescue Team TwitterThe call for help started after the iPhone 14 realized it was in a car accident. The victims then got out of the car and followed instructions to call Apple’s emergency satellite services, reporting to the Crescenta Valley Police Station that they had slipped 300 feet down a mountain. Apple’s call center also reached out to other rescue units, including the country’s sheriff’s department, who had access to the helicopter that helped extract the two victims from the valley floor.

You can watch a video of the helicopter rescue on Twitter. The tweet credits Apple’s use of “exact latitude and longitude” to help locate the 20-year-old victims near their car. Then they were taken to a local hospital for further observation.

This is not the first story Apple SOS emergency The service is already running . The fan was on the ice in Alaska saved In the middle of the night due to the iPhone 14’s satellite communication. Apple SOS emergency via satellite Launched It’s only been the past month, so some of these stories are just evidence that the feature is working as well as Apple intended.

We’ll likely hear more tales as the winter months outside approach, which is where Apple is at just announced Space emergency services are available. All iPhone 14/14 Pro devices located in the UK, Ireland, France and Germany should have access from yesterday.

Now the question remains: With Apple getting some glory for helping its users out of a pinch, will other phone makers follow suit? There are rumors that Samsung Galaxy S23 It may be the first Android smartphone in the new year to adopt an iPhone 14-like feature. And Google has it has been confirmed It’s figuring out its own satellite solutions.