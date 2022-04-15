Apple reportedly started testing nine Mac models with M2 chipset

apple It may soon release a new batch of Mac computers powered by its next-generation native chips. to me Bloomberg Mark Gorman, the tech giant, has begun extensive testing of at least nine Mac models with four different M2 chipsets, indicating that Apple is preparing to launch them. While it’s not meant to be public knowledge, Apple has been testing devices using third-party apps from the App Store, and the logs of those apps’ developers give us an idea of ​​what to expect from the company’s upcoming PC lineup.

One of the devices being tested is the MacBook Air with an M2 chip, which is said to have eight CPU cores and 10 graphics cores, up from eight in the current model. Previous reports indicate that the next MacBook Air will have a file Major redesign, which may include a thinner bezel, more ports, and MagSafe charging. Apparently Apple is also testing two mini Macs powered by the M2 and M2 Pro chip, as well as an entry-level M2 MacBook Pro with the same specifications as the aforementioned MacBook Air.

Apple just released a file 14 and 16 inch MacBook Pro In October, however, Gorman said the company had begun testing new 14-inch and 16-inch laptops with 64GB of memory powered by the M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. The M2 Max appears to have 12 CPU cores and 38 graphics cores, up from 10 and 32 on current models. Finally, there’s the new Mac Pro that’s said to be powered by M1 Ultra successor. Recently launched, the M1 Ultra is Apple’s most powerful chip to date and is currently powering Mac studio. Gurman cautions that there are no guarantees that the company will release all models it is currently testing. However, it is believed that the new MacBook Air and Mac mini, as well as the new entry-level MacBook Pro will be released sometime this year.