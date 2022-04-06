Apple releases first iOS 15.5 beta: final update before iOS 16? [U]

Not long after iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 were released to the public, Apple started launching the beta train again. The company is now releasing the first beta versions of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 to developer beta testers; This may mark the last update to iOS 15 before the release of iOS 16 this fall…

iOS 15.5 beta details

The new version of iOS 15.5 beta 1 is available today to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not appear immediately for download, keep checking, as sometimes it takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. The iOS 15.5 beta 1 version number is 19F5047e.

iOS 15.5 follows the feature-packed release of iOS 15.4, which added support for Face ID while wearing a mask, new emoji, support for Universal Control on iPad and Mac, and more. iOS 15.5 could also be the last major update to iOS 15, as Apple plans to unveil iOS 16 at WWDC in June.

