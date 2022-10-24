Apple raises the price of Music and TV + subscriptions

Apple matches with wave of software updates With an unpleasant increase in prices. as such 9to5Mac ReportsThe company has raised the prices of Apple Music and Apple TV +. Music now costs $11 per month for single plans (up from $10) in the US, or $109 per year. The family plan now costs $17 per month instead of $15. TV+ is seeing the biggest relative jump – the price has gone from $5 a month to $7, and from $50 a year to $69.

Accordingly, Apple has raised prices for One’s multi-service packages. You are now paying $17 per month for the Single plan versus $15 earlier. Family users now pay $23 a month instead of $20, and Premier customers pay $33 a month where they previously paid $30.

A company spokesperson attributed the increases to licensing costs in a statement to 9-5. Apple claims that more expensive plans will allow artists and writers to “earn more” from streaming music. The representative adds that the increase in TV+ also reflects the size of the service. The video show had “a few shows and movies” when it launched three years ago, and now has a much larger catalog.

It won’t impress you if you are swapping shopping favours. Spotify still charges $10 a month for its standard plan, and $16 for a family account of six users. You won’t get lossy or spatial sound, but it’s a better deal if you’re more interested in the lowest possible price. Things are a lot more blurry with video services. The higher price still makes Apple TV+ cheaper than Amazon Prime Video and ad-free Netflix (especially if you want 4K HDR), and more niche services like Disney+ and Hulu will. extra charge in December. It’s just a matter of whether he shows up or not Ted Lasso And the slow horses Worth spending.

It might be easier to swallow the prices of the bigger one. It’s hard to find all-in-one packages that combine music, video, cloud storage, and other services, especially if you want something Apple-compatible. Like it or not, you probably won’t find alternatives that include it fitness apps or magazine subscriptions.