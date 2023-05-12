Apple races against the clock: High-stakes launch of $3,000 mixed reality headset amid stiff competition – Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL)

- Apple company AAPL It’s looking to launch its $3,000 mixed reality headset at its upcoming annual software conference in June.
- Gamers can experience their virtual worlds through the screen in the glasses but also be able to see the physical world around them at the same time thanks to external cameras, Wall Street Journal reports.
- Unlike other Apple products, the device debuts in a still experimental mode.
- After seven years of development before hitting the market, Apple is seeing slower adoption of headphones than Apple Watch or iPhone.
- Some Apple employees and suppliers have tried to buy the product more time, given the challenges of integrating the headset with new software, its production, and the broader market.
- Apple offers the headset with a battery in a package that fits in one hand and is separate from the goggles.
- Executives and technical analysts find Apple’s launch hasty in response to overwhelming competition after massive capital and resource allocation. There has also been growing skepticism about the metaverse’s prospects.
- Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc metaAnd The Walt Disney Company disAnd Microsoft Corporation MSFT struggled in their metaverse endeavors.
- Mass production It is unlikely that the Apple Headset will be out until September due to manufacturing delays. Shipping projections for 2023 are likely in the range of 200,000-300,000 units, said Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo — trailing first-year production for the first generations of iPhone and Apple Watch.
- The headset’s high price is the most expensive of the three Quest Pro headphones, which means there are slim hardware margins for Apple.
- price action: AAPL shares were trading down 1.48% at $171.17 on last check Friday.
- Photo by Christian Veronato from Pixabay
