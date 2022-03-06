Apple “Peek Performance” event in March: What to expect

Apple is gearing up for its first live event in 2022 on Tuesday, March 8 at 1 p.m. ET. The company sent the press Call Email the event titled “Performance Peek” with Strong rumors Apple will announce the third generation iPhone SE with 5G.

The iPad Air may also get a new spec update at the event, with upgrades to both 5G and the A15 Bionic processor, similar to last year. ipad mini. Another rumor is that there is a file Apple Silicon “M2” Upgrade Along with a redesigned MacBook Air may come. New Macs, including the Mac Mini with an updated M1 Pro/M1 Max processor, could also get an offer, and new iMacs and Mac Pros are said to be in the works — but those are likely to appear later in the year. Whatever the case, we may see at least one of these new Macs on March 8th.

That’s not all Apple might announce on Tuesday, so make your predictions for the Apple event by reading all the rumors and details below.

iPhone SE 3 with 5G

The upcoming third-generation iPhone SE is expected to succeed the 2020 model as the new budget-friendly iPhone option. The first iPhone SE was introduced in 2016 and has been available for four years, which means that the SE line is set up for a faster change of pace.

According to leaked authoritative analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone SE 3 will likely feature the latest A15 Bionic chip, 5G millimeter wave, 64GB base storage with 128GB/256GB options, and keep the design and colors of the current model. ko Share the information via Twitter On a verified account it has remained quiet so far.

Some predictions about the upcoming new iPhone SE:

1. Mass production on March 22nd.

2. Estimated shipments volume is 25-30 million units in 2022.

3. Storage: 64/128/256 GB.

4. Support A15 and 5G (mmW & Sub-6 GHz).

5. Cover: white, black, and red.

6. The form factor design is similar to the current SE. – 郭明 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (mingchikuo) March 4, 2022

Offer 2020 iPhone SE Shockingly good value With the latest chipset at the time, but its battery life was never the star of the show. Now that US carriers only want 5G-capable phones on their shelves, battery life in the new iPhone SE will be an even bigger concern — especially if the form factor remains the same. The current iPhone SE chassis designs the iPhone 8, but the design language is outdated, going back to 2014 with the iPhone 6.

It is also possible that the iPhone SE will borrow the form factor of the iPhone 13 Mini. because of reports Less than expected sales From the iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 13 Mini is rumored to be Apple’s last compact flagship phone. But just as the iPhone SE of 2016 carried the compact design of the iPhone 5s, and the iPhone SE of 2020 copied the design of the smaller iPhone 8, the iPhone SE may become the new home of the Mini.

There’s no word on the price yet, but don’t expect to see a drop in the $399 starting price. 5G modems are still expensive, so the 64GB initial storage option makes sense if the price is to stay the same. Touch ID will also keep costs down if the design stays.

iPad Air’s fresh breath

The iPad Air received a new iPad Pro-style design in 2020: It’s got flat edges, thinner bezels, Apple Pencil 2 support, USB-C, and a new Touch ID sleep/wake button. But the still-modern design really lags: Last year’s iPad Mini followed the design of the iPad Air but bundled it with the latest A15 Bionic processor and 5G data options (although it’s below 6GHz and there’s no millimeter wave support.).

So it makes sense for Apple to release an iPad Air updated with the latest A15 Bionic processor and a 5G option — and maybe center stage like that. And while FaceID is welcome, don’t expect any other changes.

Redesigned MacBook Air and new M2 processor

Apple is likely to announce a new MacBook Air with a new M2 chip at this event. The current design of the MacBook Air dates back to 2018, and was a testbed for the Apple M1 chip to debut in 2020.

We reviewed the current MacBook Air with the M1 as one of the best laptops you can buy in 2020, and the result is Short cut of perfection Only because of the less than stellar webcam.

But we’re in 2022 now, and we’ve updated MacBook Pro designs with better screens and a better camera that you can expect the MacBook Air to soon follow. may come with Degree.

Max out on M1 Mac desktops

It was the new Mac Mini Rumored to come late last year, but it never showed up. For now, the only way to harness the power of the latest M1 Pro and M1 Max chips is in the latest MacBook Pro models. A new Mac Mini with the latest processor options would change that.

The design of the current Mac Mini dates back to 2010, which was designed to be large enough to fit an optical drive. It’s time to get a new Mac Mini chassis, but if we don’t, we’ll hopefully at least get the ‘Pro’ look Space gray finish repeatedly. We could even see the Mac Mini split into a professional option and a standard option that comes with a new M2 processor.

Now, there is only one iMac option with M1 processors, but only has a 24-inch screen option. If we don’t see bigger new iMacs on Tuesday, we may see them later in the year. The iMac Pro was too stopped a year ago, so that would come as an interesting surprise, although there aren’t any supply chain leaks that would indicate a new release is imminent. There’s also the Mac Pro that doesn’t have an M1 option yet — and while it’s rumored to work, don’t hold your breath for that option on Tuesday.

Apple TV plus get more shows and movies

The last time Apple held an event was in March of 2019, a live presentation showcasing new premium services from Apple like the Apple TV Plus. After three years, it’s very likely that Apple will show new TV shows or movies as it did last september.

another thing?

some speculation From the meaning of the Apple event, the title “Peek Performance” refers to the word “Peek” as the name of the VR/AR product. While the long-rumored headphone product from Apple is Not expected to be ready until 2023There is a chance that Apple will surprise and delight – just don’t expect to see a file Apple Car anytime soon.

Apple is also expected to release some software updates: iOS 15.4 that could allow your iPhone to enable Face ID Unlock while wearing a mask And also macOS Monterey plus iPad OS 15.4 update which will finally enable iPad to Mac Universal control feature.

