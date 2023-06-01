Apple may announce “several” Macs at WWDC

According to Apple, Apple is likely to hold a big global developer conference next week bloombergMark Gorman. In addition to the rumored mixed reality headset and the usual updates to its operating systems, Gurman expects Apple to focus on “several” new Macs at the show, he said in a tweet.

Gurman has already reported that a MacBook Air with a larger 15-inch display and M2 chip is in the works, and it looks like it could be one of the stars of the WWDC show. Apple unveiled the M2-equipped 13-inch Air with its redesign at WWDC last year, so it’s not possible that Apple would use the event again to introduce a larger Air.

After we first published this article on Wednesday, Gorman reported That Apple is testing a “pair of new high-end Macs” with the M2 Max chip and the M2 Ultra chip has not been disclosed. The Gurman report indicates that these computers could be new versions of the Mac Studio, and given that the Mac Studio is more than a year old and has configurations with the M1 Max and M1 Ultra chipsets, it seems likely that Apple is working on revised versions of that machine. And Apple will start doing additional deals on the same day as WWDC keynote for the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro, and — wouldn’t you know it — Mac Studio, According to Gorman. To me, this all seems like a sign that Mac Studio might be getting an update.

Gurman also reported on yet-to-be-announced M3-chip Macs, including MacBook Airs and, perhaps most notably, the iMac, which hasn’t been updated since the launch of the M1 iMac in May 2021. However, Gurman said in March , the iMac may not ship until the second half of the year, so if it shows up at WWDC, you may not actually be able to buy it for a little while. (I also suspect that Apple will introduce M2 and M3-enabled computers during the same event.) See also The official mini mod for the Resident Evil 4 anime has been released

We’re also still waiting for a Mac Pro with Apple silicon, which has missed Apple’s two-year deadline to transition all of its Macs from Intel. The closest hint we got about this hardware was from March 8th, 2022, when Chief Device Officer John Turnus said the company would share more about the Apple Silicon Mac Pro. “another day.” Gurman said in his report on Wednesday that the M2 Ultra was originally designed for a new Mac Pro, but that the test computers appear to differ from Apple’s updated Mac Pro.

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait long to see what Apple cooks up: The WWDC keynote is scheduled for 1pm EST / 10am PT on Monday, June 5th. It can contain a lot of news, so if you plan to follow along, be sure to bring a snack. We’ll be covering everything from the show, so keep it locked up the edge Find out what’s new from Apple.

Update May 31, 7:16 PM ET: Added details from Mark Gurman indicate that Mac Studio upgrades may be announced.