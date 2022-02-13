Apple is said to be giving retail workers a raise to retain

Photo : Mario Tama ( Getty Images )

In the era of the great resignation and Tightening the labor marketIt makes sense for companies to review and increase the benefits they offer to their workers, especially when this company is the most valuable In the world.

Well, it looks like the light bulb has taken off at Apple, according to a new Bloomberg report Posted on Friday. The outlet reported that the tech giant was offering increases of 2% to 10% to American retail workers, including salespeople, Genius Bar tech support staff, and some hourly employees. Not all employees will receive a pay raise, Bloomberg reports. Apple started informing stores and employees of the news this week, which means that not all affected people have been informed of the news yet.

The increases should take effect this month, according to Bloomberg. Notably, these pay bumps are separate from Apple’s annual wage reviews and pay increases, which generally take place in October. If true, the changes are another example of Apple’s response to the changing realities of the job market as well as possible attempt Handling complaints from retail workers. The company has approximately 270 retail stores in the United States

Sources familiar with the matter who spoke to Bloomberg reported that the wage increase is aimed at employees who worked at Apple Stores before the pandemic began in 2020. In addition, the increases are intended to put the wages of employees with higher seniority on a par with new employees.

Gizmodo reached out to Apple on Saturday to confirm the news of a pay increase, but has not responded at press time. We will update this article if someone comes back to us.

Apple’s alleged wage increases were reported just days later Report to Bloomberg That the company will offer more benefits to both full-time and part-time retail employees. Changes confirmed by Apple other outlets, will provide twice the number of sick leave days available for workers and increase annual leave days for employees. Part-time employees will also be eligible for up to six days of paid leave for the first time and six weeks of paid parental leave.