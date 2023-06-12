It appears that Apple is preparing an iOS 16.5.1 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software in our website’s analytics logs last week. It is not clear when the update will be released, but it will likely be available either this week or next week.



Minor updates like iOS 16.5.1 usually focus on bug fixes, stability improvements, and security patches, rather than new features. Apple’s Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter doesn’t work properly with iPhones running iOS 16.5, but the issue was fixed in iOS 16.6 beta last month, so it’s likely that the fix is ​​included in iOS 16.5.1 as well.

Apple released the first beta of iOS 17 at WWDC last week. The update will be publicly released later this year for iPhone XS and later, and contains several new features, including StandBy mode while charging the iPhone in landscape mode, interactive widgets on the home screen, improved autocorrect, and a Journal app. and more. . For the first time, trials are available to developers without a membership to the $99 per year Apple Developer Program.

Earlier this month, Apple revealed that 81% of all active iPhones are running iOS 16, but that percentage has definitely dropped after the iOS 17 beta. Apple will likely release iOS 17 in September, around the time of the launch. iPhone 15 models.