Apple iPhone updates: Which is better?

More than a month after the release of iOS 16, Apple released iOS 16.1 and iOS 15.7.1 For iPhone users.

Both updates address the same security issues and include a number of new changes.

Apple support page She said she was aware of a report that the vulnerability fixed in the updates may have been exploited in attacks.

According to Forbes, iOS 16.1 will provide stronger security protection than iOS 15.7.1.

iOS 16.1 is also promoting Bug fixes plus other features.

Some of these bug fixes include for deleted conversations that might appear in the conversation list in a message, for Dynamic Island content that is unavailable when using Accessibility and when Carplay fails to connect when using a VPN app.

Reader controls are automatically hidden in books and the update allows for clean power charging.

Apple says charging clean energy It could try to reduce the user’s carbon footprint by “selective charging when low carbon electricity is available.”

It also promotes the ability to securely share car, hotel room, and other keys in Wallet using messaging apps like Messages and WhatsApp.

This update introduces the shared iCloud Photo Library making it easy to update your family photos. This release also adds support for third-party apps in Live Activities, and Apple Fitness+ support on iPhone ven if you’re You don’t have an Apple WatchIt includes other features and bug fixes for your iPhone.

For the more cautious iPhone updaters, the option to stay on iOS 15.7.1 is there.

People using iOS 15 – or those with older devices – should feel free to update to iOS 15.7.1.

According to 9to5Mac, the update’s official release notes don’t mention any new features What’s behind the security improvements.

