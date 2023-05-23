Apple invites XR Media Outlets to WWDC Keynote for the first time

Daily newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with Daily Roundup, top stories in one email per day. Thank you for registering



Apple has sent out invitations to its upcoming WWDC keynote to select media outlets, incl The road to virtual reality.

Historically, Apple hasn’t invited XR media to its events, let alone comment in any way on the XR R&D that’s been said to be happening behind the scenes at the company for years.

The road to virtual reality is among the XR media outlets that received an invitation to Apple’s WWDC keynote for the first time. Our friends in download confirmed the same.

It’s hard not to interpret invitations amidst grow number to reports Apple is planning to unveil its first XR at its keynote on June 5th at 10am PT.

Apple’s official entry into the XR space has been rumored for years, with many expecting it to be a boon to the industry thanks to Apple’s penchant for solving usability challenges, one of the core problems that has kept the XR from mainstream use. There has been a lot of speculation about whether the company will lean more towards AR, VR, or MR.

Sadly, we’ll have to wait until we get there to find out for ourselves what Apple has up its sleeve.