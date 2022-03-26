Apple Insider reveals a new price shock for iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 leaks have already revealed that the range will have A radical redesign of the Pro . models And the Large rear cameras. But new information now claims that it will come with higher price tags as well.

LeaksApplePro has posted a file New blog post Breaking down the prices of each iPhone 14 model, as well as a gamble Apple will take to justify the price hike.

According to LeaksApplePro, the big culprit is the new iPhone 14 Max — a 6.7-inch model that will replace the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini. This introduction will see it replace its small $699 smartphone with a giant $899 smartphone, which will rearrange the range. The result is that the iPhone 14 has become the cheapest model in the new range and there is an indirect impact on the Pro models:

iPhone 14 – $799 (iPhone 13: $799)

iPhone 14 Max – $899 (iPhone 13 Mini: $699)

iPhone 14 Pro – $1099 (iPhone 13 Pro: $999)

iPhone 14 Pro Max – $1199 (iPhone 13 Pro Max: $1099)

LeaksApplePro also warns that the $1,099 iPhone 14 Pro price is an “at best” scenario with Apple likely pricing the Pro models even higher. “As I’ve said throughout this year, Apple plans to differentiate the Pro from the non-Professional iPhones, including their pricing,” the insider says.

What about the justification for the price? as Already revealed many leaksThe iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will reuse the A15 chip from the iPhone 13 lineup. To get around this price/performance disparity, LeaksApplePro says Apple will simply rename the A15 chip as the A16. “And that’s not all,” the leaker explains. “Apple plans to use what the company wanted the A16 to be in ‘professional’ iPhones and call it the A16 Pro.”

Apple iPhone 14 Pro schematics leaked Max Weinbach



Why is Apple making this decision? A shortage of chips. “Apple and its partners are struggling to make all the A16 and M2 chips they need, and they need to prioritize one of them, and it will be the M2,” says LeaksApplePro.

If true, but understandable from a logistical perspective. This decision threatens a serious backlash. The only mitigating factor is that Apple may use the iPhone 13 Pro version of the A15 chip (which has 6GB of RAM versus 4GB in the iPhone 13) for the standard iPhone 14 models. Until then, this chip is still called the “A15” in all of Apple’s marketing. iPhone 14 charts also show a Optically Identical Design Which makes even the “iPhone 13S” label hard to justify.

However, for iPhone 14 Pro users, 2022 will be A big redesign year. Apple is determined to widen the gap between pro and non-pro models, as it has already done with Pro and non-Pro MacBooks, iPads, and soon, Macs.

This all makes sense from a marketing and business perspective, but for millions of iPhone fans, it will likely prove to be a difficult pill to swallow.

