Apple has another iPhone update coming on Monday. Here are the new features

Apple iOS 16 Source: Apple

apple’ The latest update for its iPhone operating system, iOS 16.1, will be available on Monday, the company announce In a press release Thursday. It will be launched for iPhone users with iPhone 8 or later models, and it adds quite a few features that weren’t available when iOS 16 was launched back in September. Here’s what’s coming.

Apple Watch Fitness Source: Apple Inc.

iPhone users using iOS 16.1 will be able to subscribe and access Apple Fitness+ even if they don’t have an Apple Watch. Fitness+ is a subscription service with guided exercises and meditations that costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Apple offers three months of Fitness+ free with the purchase of a new iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. If you’re working out on Fitness+ without your Apple Watch, you won’t be able to see metrics like calories burned or heart rate in real time.

Clean Power Charging will be available with iOS 16.1 Sophia Pet

The iOS 16.1 update will also include clean power charging. Apple says this will allow users to optimize charging when cleaner power sources are available, helping to reduce your iPhone’s carbon footprint. Clean power charging is an option that you can select in Settings > Battery > Battery Health and Charging. With a clean power charging option, Apple says, “In your area, iPhone will attempt to reduce your carbon footprint by selective charging when low-carbon electricity is available. Your iPhone learns from your daily charging routine so it can reach a full charge before you need it to use it.” .”

Apple’s Shared Photo Library apple

IOS 16.1 will allow you to create a shared iCloud Photo Library instead of a standard shared iCloud album. This will allow you to invite up to five other people, or six in total, to a library where you can all add, delete, edit or add your favorite photos and videos. The Camera app will introduce a new toggle that will allow users to choose to automatically send photos to the shared library. So, if you are on vacation and take a group of photos on the beach with a group of friends, everyone can take photos with this option turned on and see all the photos in the shared album.

Once you update to iOS 16.1, your lock screen will have Live Activity, which displays information from sports, ride-sharing apps like Uber, or updates to a food delivery order. So, you might see how long it will take for dinner to reach your house, with information about how close it will be. Or, as the screenshot below shows, the score, role, and number of baseball games with updates on plays. This will come in very handy on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which have always-on screens so you can take a quick look to see new information. You’ll start seeing some apps on Monday but they require developer approval, so additional apps will appear later. This is what it looks like:

Live Activities on iOS 16.1. apple