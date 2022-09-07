Apple Far Out Live Event – Prepare for the (Possible) iPhone 14 and Watch 8 Launch

refresh
Shall we move on to the Apple Watch Pro, the device I’d be most interested to see in person? They’re slated to come in 47mm or 49mm sizes (which would make them a bit big on the wrist, but would allow for a 1.99-inch screen) You can see the offers from 91 mobiles (Opens in a new tab) (And there’s more via the link that it has an extra bump on the side, too.
And the, For the eagle eye you clicked, there’s another button on the other side as well. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, because these photos are based on “industry sources” so they can’t be anything more than whispers.
But a larger device with easy-to-press buttons corresponds to the running clocks I’m constantly testing – you can’t give flush switches when you’re trying to stop the clock in the second you think you’ve got 5K PB.
Let’s start with one of my favorite leaks: the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, and the fact that they won’t come with the notch, but instead two Pieces, one in the shape of a small bean and the other in the form of a punched hole for the camera.
I was a bit appalled by this inconsistency when I first saw it, but recent “internal developer info” from the MacRumors forums has directed us to this image above from Anonymous AS, which claims that the software will join the two slots together, and the space used will be able to show the lights Notifications to let you know when to use your microphone, for example.
The same leaker also suggested that this smaller outage would see a percentage return of the “original” battery… We can only be dreaming, right? Instead of just guessing how much is left based on a small picture.
It’s worth noting that these are pretty much rendered based on the description, but they’re some of the best we’ve seen.
Well, we may be starting early with this live blog, but there is a feeling this will be one of Apple’s biggest releases – both in terms of hype and the amount of stuff we’ll see.
I’ll be with you all the way – we’ve been jotting down the top rumors emerging this week, so if you bookmark this page, you’ll get all sorts of insight, analysis, and the latest leaks as the action approaches.
We’ll start with some background information about each of the new products we’re expecting, and build on the latest leaks as they happen (and we know they will…although we doubt Apple will mistakenly tweet the phone like it did with the iPhone 7) and obviously.. Notify you when Tim Cook wakes up.
