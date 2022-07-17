Apple exclusive reveals iPhone 14 price shock

07/17 update below. This post was originally published on July 14

Apple leaks revealed that iPhone 14 Pro models will receive Multiple exclusive upgrades And the higher prices. But now there is a new report claiming that the standard iPhone 14 models will also receive a price hike, although they are almost unchanged from their predecessors.

Talking to the sunDan Ives, president of popular analyst group Wedbush Securities, cites supply chain prices as the driving force behind the increase.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max concept shows expected top price of $1,199 Tweet embed



“We think the iPhone 14 price increase will go up by $100,” Ives explained. “Prices have been increasing across the entire supply chain, and Cupertino needs to pass those costs on to the consumer in this release.”

If true, then the iPhone 14 lineup will be broken down as follows:

iPhone 14 – $899 ($799 for iPhone 13)

iPhone 14 Max – $999 (iPhone 13 Mini $699)

iPhone 14 Pro – $1,099 (iPhone 13 Pro $999)

iPhone 14 Pro Max – $1,199 (iPhone 13 Pro Max $1,099)

While $100 will hurt, especially for the standard models, which will feature the same design, rear cameras, and chipset as the iPhone 13, the big financial hit comes with the entry point jumping from $699 to $899. This nearly 30% increase is due to Apple discontinuing the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini in favor of the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max (also likely to be It’s called iPhone 14 Plus‘), pushing the iPhone 14 into base model mode.

Update 07/16: Now the production of the iPhone 14 range has begun, and the leaks are not only accelerating but adding a level of detail not seen before. Trusted anonymous leaker, ShrimpApplePro – the first leaker to reveal the new dual-hole iPhone 14 Pro redesign – now has it published Detailed schematics of the flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max via Weibo.

The main news is that the plans are once again backed by the slew of leaks claiming that Apple will cancel the notch, although it is expected to be kept for non-Professional models. However, at this point, the information that is most interesting to me is the dimensions it reveals:

iPhone 14 Pro Max – 160.71 x 78.78 x 7.85 mm

iPhone 13 Pro Max – 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65 mm

While the differences are slight, they cancel out a common line of thinking: that Apple will use the same chassis for iPhone 14 Pro models as its predecessors. Speculation will now accelerate as to what these changes will be.

My doubts are new 48MP primary camera exclusive to Pro models It will be an important factor. But hopes that larger batteries will be behind the increase seem unlikely based on a The last capacitance leak. Drop off season is really good and open.

Update 07/17: leaks He cast doubt on Wedbush’s pricing claims. The leaker, who has regularly provided iPhone pricing data in the past, told me that Apple’s drive in 2022 is to widen the gap between iPhone 14 Pro and non-Pro models and the price is one way the company will do that.

And the leaker explained: “The difference between the iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro is huge.” “Apple is really trying to save as much money as possible with the iPhone 14, so I don’t think the company is planning to raise the $100 that Wedbush is talking about”

While this will be good news for buyers of standard models, LeaksApplePro warns that Apple is looking to raise iPhone 14 Pro prices by at least $100 dollars. $799, $899, $1,099 and $1,199 are the prices insiders believe Apple has fixed for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max/Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max right now but are unlocked:

The leaker added: “Apple can certainly change those prices, but that’s what’s being looked at right now.”

This breakdown is very logical. By removing the Mini, Apple has already increased the entry price for the iPhone 14 lineup to $799 from $699 for the iPhone 13 lineup; And by using most of the same parts for standard iPhone 14 models as the iPhone 13, the company avoids major new costs.

This opens the door to higher iPhone 14 Pro prices, greater hardware differentiation and increased selling potential. If the leaks are correct, this will be a strategy that attracts customers at a time of rising global inflation. However, I think there will still be queues around the block when these phones launch in late September/early October.

Such a chasm would cause a real shock. It will also be difficult to sell. Historically, Apple kept selling the previous generation of iPhones at low prices after launching their successors. If Apple did it again, choosing a nearly identical iPhone 13 or even the iPhone 13 Mini (which could be as low as $599) would be a no-brainer.

Apple iPhone 14 collection depends on many leaks everything



There is a common counterpoint to the industry. That is, Apple will keep the iPhone 13 pricing for the iPhone 14 and the lack of the iPhone 14 Mini will increase the entry level by $100 instead of the $200 discussed here. However, this does not explain the rise in supply chain prices, so it may prove to be overly optimistic.

Should you upgrade? Throw out the burning rumors that iPhones will move From Lightning to USB-C It’s 2023, and for me, I think this is an upgrade year that you won’t forget unless you really need it. So he said, Based on supplier deposit volumesLooks like another super course regardless.

