Apple event: Everything we know about the March 8 ‘Performance Sneak’ event

what happens The world’s most valuable technology company is about to hold a major product announcement event. why does it matter Apple’s first major event of the year isn’t attracting attention in the same way as the iPhone events it organized in September, but it’s an opportunity for the company to highlight everything else it has to offer. What then Apple is expected to hold a big event in the summer to announce free software upgrades coming in the fall, along with the rumored upcoming iPhone.

We finally have a date for our next Apple event: Tuesday, March 8th at 10AM PT. Rumors indicate that Apple may reveal a file Third iPhone SE In the presentation, along with a iPad refurbishment And the At least one new Mac.

The company will showcase the devices in a fully virtual event via a live broadcast on Apple’s website. The company said it will broadcast from Apple Park, its headquarters in Cupertino, California. The tech giant has hosted online-only events since the pandemic began two years ago. Apple is currently evaluating when employees will return to the office, as the omicron variable wanes.

Apple’s invitation to the media, sent in an email, shows the rainbow Apple logo giving the impression of movement across a black background. Its tagline reads: “Peek-a-Back Performance.” Apple hasn’t said which products it plans to advertise – it never does – but it has included an augmented reality effect on its marketing page for the event that could hint at an aspect of the event.

The event marks another milestone for Apple as it aims to stay on track with its product launch schedule, which typically includes events in the spring, summer, and fall. In June 2020, with the pandemic spreading, Apple turned the Worldwide Developers Conference into a virtual event, with Edit videos brilliantly Exchange live shows. So far, the formula seems to be working. Apple continued Set fire to record sales and profits.

The company said that customers have been particularly responsive to 5G wireless internet updates in their iPhones over the past two years. In his review of the iPhone 13 last year, CNET’s Patrick Holland said that Apple had provided “exhilarating promotionPraising the cameras and battery life in particular.

Apple also said the demand for new chips it designed to serve as the microprocessing brains for iPad and Mac. Always outsmarting, with more than $12 billion of pent-up demand last year. “Customer satisfaction is off the charts,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said during a conference call with financial analysts in January. technology said Helping to attract new clients, In addition to promotions.

At the upcoming event, Apple is also expected to discuss Next iOS 15.4 software-Free upgrade for the latest iPhone and iPad devices. The company has already announced that it is building new Face ID unlocking features to work with medical masks, as well as anti-stalking alerts related to Its AirTag Smart Trackers.