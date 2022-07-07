Apple brings back clownfish for iOS 16 beta 3

After 15 years of the iPhone, the clownfish wallpaper from Apple’s popular 2007 show is finally making its way to devices — at least for some developers running the latest iOS 16. Twitter user Jack Roberts Spotlight the wallpaper, share a screenshot of the Clownfish option under the groups section in iOS 16 Beta 3. The tweet then gained a lot of attention after it was retweet it Bloomberg Reporter Mark Gorman.

The magic An image of a small and large clown fish living in a green anemone is the first image ever presented during Steve Jobs’ unveiling of the original iPhone and its gorgeous 3.5-inch screen, but strangely enough, Apple never shipped it as a built-in wallpaper. The full version of the image was later released on the Mac: for example, in the 2009 release of Mac OS X 10.6 Snow Leopard, It can be found in the Nature folder In the desktop and screen saver.

No word if the clownfish wallpaper will make its way into next year’s iOS 16 beta build, and those with access to the developer’s version aren’t guaranteed to get it either, as it appears to be rolling out in stages. It’s definitely something to look forward to now that it’s also been improved from the original with a higher resolution. and as Featured by Reddit user ActorVMUIt is a nice Swipe up parallax animationvery.

If you wanted to get a copy of the macOS version of clownfish wallpaper, it was Archived in 2018 by Evgenii Bogunan art student at that time started collecting all the wallpapers for Mac, and you can bring it here.