October 27, 2022

Apple announces fourth-quarter results

Cupertino, California October 27 2022 Apple today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 ending September 24, 2022. The company reported record September quarter revenue of $90.1 billion, up 8 percent year-over-year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.29, up 4 percent on an annual basis. general. Annual revenue was $394.3 billion, up 8 percent year on year, and annual earnings per diluted share was $6.11, up 9 percent year on year.

“This quarter’s results reflect Apple’s commitment to our customers, the pursuit of innovation, and leaving the world better than we found it,” said Tim Cook, Apple CEO. “As we head into the holiday season with our strongest ever lineup, we are led by our values ​​in every action we take and every decision we make. We are deeply committed to protecting the environment, securing user privacy, enhancing accessibility, and creating products and services that can unleash the full creative potential of humanity.”

“Our record results for the September quarter continue to demonstrate our ability to execute effectively despite a challenging and volatile macro backdrop,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s chief financial officer. “We continued to invest in our long-term growth plans, generated more than $24 billion in operating cash flow, and wanted more than $29 billion to our shareholders during the quarter. The strength of our ecosystem, unparalleled customer loyalty, and record sales have pushed our active installed hardware base to an all-new level. This quarter capped another record year for Apple, as revenue grew by more than $28 billion and operating cash flow increased by $18 billion compared to last year.”

Apple’s board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share of the company’s common stock. Dividend is due on November 10, 2022 to shareholders of record with effect from close of business on November 7, 2022.

Apple will provide a live broadcast of the conference call for its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results starting at 2:00 PM PT on October 27, 2022 at apple.com/investor/earnings-call. This webcast will be available for replay for about two weeks after that.
Apple periodically provides information to investors on the company’s website, apple.comand its investor relations website, Investor.apple.com. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, reports submitted or submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission, information about corporate governance, and details related to the annual meeting of shareholders.

