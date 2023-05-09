Apple announces a new Pride band for 2023, matching the Apple Watch face and iPhone back

apple Announce today Her new 2023 Pride band for Apple Watch. The new Pride Edition band sports rainbow colored dials on a white background, and will be available for purchase from Apple Stores starting May 24th.

Along with the band, the new Apple Watch Pride Celebration face and iPhone back will also be available next week, with a matching visual design.

9to5Mac Gave you our first look at Pride squad two weeks ago.

Apple says the new sports band is “inspired by the strength and beauty of the LGBTQ+ community.” It features the original rainbow colors of the Pride Flag, as well as black and brown to represent the Black and Latino communities. Additionally, the colors light blue, pink, and white represent transgender and non-binary individuals.

Each Pride band is unique because the production process means slightly offset grains for each band during the compression molding process.

This year’s design incorporates a joyful rainbow of geometric shapes on a white base, which are press-formed into the finished ribbon. In the molding process, the base material flows around each individual shape, resulting in small differences in their layout. No two bands are exactly the same, reflecting the individuality of all members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The new band costs $49 and goes on sale starting May 24th.

The new Pride Celebration face requires watchOS 9.5 and will be available for free on all Apple Watch models, in 41mm and 45mm sizes. To get the new iPhone Pride wallpaper, you’ll need to be running iOS 16.5.

Apple says the new watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week, which means iOS 16.5 will be released to the public next week. watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5 are currently in developer beta.