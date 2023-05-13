Apple AirTags are available at a rare discount

Memorial Day is right around the corner, and if you have plans to travel, today’s deal on AirTags from Apple has arrived just in time. Now, you can buy one AirTag For $25 ($4 off) at Amazon And best buy, which is the lowest price we’ve seen this year so far. If you want to purchase a set for the whole family, you can also purchase a set of four for $89.99 ($10 off) from AmazonAnd WalmartAnd best buy. even better? If you order from Walmart or Amazon in the next few hours, you may still be able to get the set in time for Mother’s Day.

The Apple Ultra Wideband Bluetooth Tracker can help you keep an eye on everything from keys to bags, allowing you to easily find your belongings if they get lost. The location tracker also has other great perks, such as IP67 water and dust resistance, and user replaceable batteries. Just keep in mind that it lacks a built-in lanyard hole, so you’ll need an additional accessory like the AirTag Loop to attach it to keys and other items. Read our review.

Apple’s AirTags can help you find your lost items using their UWB technology. You’ll get the best compatibility with an iPhone, though Apple has released an Android app to detect the location of the AirTag if someone appears to be following you.

After years of waiting, The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears Finally on Nintendo Switch. And as if the most anticipated game release of the year wasn’t exciting enough, you can also save some money if you subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online.

As we wrote before, you can still buy a Nintendo switch game coupon Which, for $99.98, will allow you to purchase two games featured in this list of games. It includes Kingdom Tears Beside Splatoon 3And Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot CampAnd upcoming titles like Pikmin 4. Essentially, this means you’ll be paying $49.99 per game, which should save you more money if you’re planning on buying a second game anyway.

My colleague Ash Parish just published her full review of the latest news zelda The title you can read in full here. In short, it is very similar in story to its predecessor, Breath of the WildAnd But with some fun new weapons, abilities and features. Admittedly, we didn’t feel that it inspired the same sense of awe as Wild breath But don’t be too disappointed – it’s still an absolute joy to play. Read our review.

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can purchase a digital voucher to use on two eligible games. Once purchased, you have 12 months to redeem each individual voucher. You can have up to eight active Coupons, although you must keep your Switch Online subscription until you redeem them.

Speaking of recent releases, Google just launched its latest mid-range phone, which is pixel 7a. Fortunately, if you’re hoping to get some early stimulus, Google Currently offering a $100 credit for a pair of Pixel Buds and a free Case-Mate ($25 value) with the purchase of this budget-friendly Android phone at its regular price of $499. retailers like best buy And Amazonmeanwhile, they’re offering a $50 gift card with your purchase. See also Nothing was detected on Phone 1 in the video. shines.

The 7A costs $50 more than the Pixel 6A it replaces, but that extra money nets you some nice upgrades — including wireless charging, a faster 90Hz screen for smoother scrolling, and a more refined dual-camera setup. It doesn’t skimp on the processor either, as it borrows the Tensor G2 from the flagship Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. It’s the best mid-range Pixel yet, so barring the occasional unexpected hiccups that plague Pixel phones, it’s worth taking advantage of these early adopter deals while you still can. Read our review.

$ 499 Pixel 7A is Google’s latest mid-range A-series phone. It offers a few more features than Google’s similar flagship but comes at a lower price tag with a smaller 6.1-inch screen.

If you’re looking for a pair of wireless earbuds that will help you drown out the world so you can focus better on the task at hand (or just listen to T-Swift), this is the place for you. Bose’s QuietComfort II earbuds On sale for $249 ($50 off). AmazonAnd best buyAnd Direct from Bose.

In short, QC Earbuds deliver dependable performance, great sound quality, and the most powerful noise cancellation on the market. Plus, it has an excellent transparency mode when you actually do it Do You want to let some noise in. While it is unfortunate that they lack support for wireless charging, they are an excellent pair of earphones that will silence your surroundings like no other. Read our review.

A few deals to welcome the weekend with