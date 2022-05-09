Appease or Confront – The New York Times

For most of the past two decades, the United States and its European allies have chosen not to confront Vladimir Putin.

Even when Russia invaded Georgia, annexed Ukraine’s Crimea, downed a passenger plane and interfered in the US presidential election, the West did little to stop it. Sanctions were imposed very porous To have a great influence on the oligarchy around Putin and to stay away from any military confrontation with Russia.

When Putin launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, his non-confrontational strategy looked like it would continue. Western leaders imposed again Only modest punishments It did not send any troops to Ukraine. The leaders were afraid of an even bigger war with Russia – and although they didn’t say so publicly – they decided that trying to save Ukraine was tantamount to Not worth the risk.

But then Western leaders changed their minds.

Over the past two months, the United States, the European Union and their allies have demonstrated a whole new level of assertiveness toward Russia. As documented by recent news stories, the United States has gone so far as to provide the Ukrainian military with information that helped it Russian generals were killed on the battlefield And dumping Moskva, a 200-yard warship that was the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. The West also continues to send and carry out arms to Ukraine harsh economic sanctions In Russia.