Apocalyptic storm rages in the UK, boat capsizing, flight attendants, millions stranded

A major storm unprecedented for decades hit the south of Britain on Friday, including the capital London.

The British press has been preparing people for the wind that has been expected for days, and has ordered a red-marked emergency in the Devon, Cornwall and Somerset districts off the coast of South Wales. A yellow alert has been issued in Britain’s central districts.

Schools have also been closed in Cornwall, Devon, Somerset, Wiltshire, Hampshire, Dorset and Bristol.

Police in the south of the country have appealed to the public not to leave their homes.

The storm, which blows from the southwest to the northeast, was named Eunice by meteorologists and did not disappoint. Initially, meteorologists measured speeds of up to 150 kilometers per hour, but recent reports suggest more.

In Ireland, one person was killed and at least three were injured in what became known as the Cold War.

Tens of thousands of properties in southwest England and South Wales are without electricity due to power outages.

Many railways have been closed due to falling trees and other debris, and railway companies have been asking passengers not to travel on trains. Staying on the streets in the southern part of the country is also life threatening as garbage falls. But being at your feet is not easy:

Due to Eunice, a large number of flights were canceled at five London airports, at least 400 flights across the country could not be boarded, and Dover, in the southeastern UK, the world’s busiest seaport, had limited operations after several ships. The companies stopped the crossroads between England and the mainland. Blind noise is not due to:

The roof of the O2 Arena in London is in poor condition:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday convened a cabinet office presentation room (COBRA). (BBC)