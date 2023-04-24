Apex Legend’s new hero, Ballistic, fights to save his son

This old dog has a trick or two up his sleeve
Apex LegendsNext up, the newest character is an older man: Ballistic, who is described in the battle royale game as a “disgraced legend” from a time before the Apex Games. Now he’s back to settle some very old scores.
Ballistic, real name August Montgomery Brinkman, is a 63-year-old fighter whose playing history dates back to the Thunderdome Games, the predecessor to the Apex Games. Ballistic was revealed in a roughly five-minute trailer released by Respawn on Monday, after data validators All their plans for season 17. Still, this new season begins, as scheduled, on May 9 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
In the video we learned that Ballistic was a star of the Thunderdome Games. Now he is joining the current promotion to spare his son death in the ring. Apex LegendsThe current season launched in February without a new hero, but the game reclassified the existing 23 heroes into one of five new classes: Assault, Skirmisher, Recon, Support, and Controller. Ballistic is an offensive character.
