November 17, 2022

APEC Summit involving Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris and other leaders

China’s Xi Jinping and Fumio Kishida hold their first face-to-face talks

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, the capital of China. The session was held in Beijing from November 8 to 11.

Joe Ping | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet on the sidelines of the APEC Summit.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs He said the two sides will exchange views on Sino-Japanese relations, as well as international and regional issues of common concern.

“China and Japan are close neighbors and important countries in the region… the two sides need to respond to the trends of the times, stay committed to peace and friendship, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, manage differences well, and work together to build A Sino-Japanese relationship that meets the call of the new era.

As New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expects Shi meeting on the sidelines From the forum, Reuters reported, citing a government spokesman.

– Lee Ying Chan

APEC Executive Director said Saudi-Thai cooperation in food and energy is a “good sign”

Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Organization Executive Director Kasimsit Pathumsak told CNBC’s Sri Gigaragah that Saudi Arabia’s commitment to energy investments in Thailand is a “good sign” of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In May, state-backed Aramco I signed a memorandum of understanding With the Thai National Oil Company in an effort to strengthen energy cooperation with Thailand and strengthen its presence in the region. In the same month, the Saudi Investment Fund said it would Using Thailand as a center for investment in Southeast Asia.

See also  Zelensky warns Europe not to leave war 'routine', urges leaders to choose a city to help rebuild

“It’s a good sign… definitely reconnecting at a time when both economies are big enough and there are a lot of synergies here,” Patumsak said, pointing to food and energy as areas of potential collaboration.

The deals signal a further thaw in relations after the 30-year-old “blue diamond case”, which included the theft of Saudi jewels and the killing of Saudi diplomats in Thailand. In January, Prayuth Chan-ocha-ho became Prime Minister The first Thai prime minister to visit the Kingdom since the dispute.

– Lee Ying Chan

Hun Sen from Cambodia tests positive for Covid, will not attend APEC

Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia

Ahn Young Joon | AFP | Getty Images

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen tested positive for COVID early this week and will not join the APEC summit in Bangkok.

The Cambodian leader had announced Tuesday that Tested positive for Covid He had to cancel his meetings at the G-20 summit in Indonesia to fly home early.

– Lee Ying Chan

Biden will miss the summit. Vice President Kamala Harris to represent the United States

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Mr. Doug Emhoff (L) leave Joint Base Andrews on their way to Thailand to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit on November 16, 2022.

Hyun Jiang | AFP | Getty Images

US President Joe Biden will not attend the APEC Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok where he will attend his granddaughter’s wedding. Instead, Vice President Kamala Harris will represent the United States

“The vice president will reach out to Thai leaders and civil society representatives to reaffirm and strengthen the US-Thai alliance and discuss our cooperation across a range of issues,” White House press secretary Karen Jean-Pierre said in an October statement.

See also  Russian soldier sentenced to life imprisonment in first war crimes trial in Ukraine war

earlier this week, Biden attended the G-20 summit Where in Bali, Indonesia leaders of major economies Discuss Russia’s war in Ukraineand the cost of living crisis and supply chain disruptions in addition to energy and food security.

– Lee Ying Chan

