APEC Summit involving Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris and other leaders

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, the capital of China. The session was held in Beijing from November 8 to 11.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet on the sidelines of the APEC Summit.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs He said the two sides will exchange views on Sino-Japanese relations, as well as international and regional issues of common concern.

“China and Japan are close neighbors and important countries in the region… the two sides need to respond to the trends of the times, stay committed to peace and friendship, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, manage differences well, and work together to build A Sino-Japanese relationship that meets the call of the new era.

As New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expects Shi meeting on the sidelines From the forum, Reuters reported, citing a government spokesman.

