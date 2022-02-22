February 22, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Antonio Brown unloads Tom Brady and Bruce Ariane on social media

Emet 1 hour ago 2 min read

Antonio Brown’s feelings for Tom Brady continue to go from one extreme to the other, but his hatred for Buccaneers coach Bruce Aryan remains the same.

Three weeks after the hype video was posted To celebrate the retirement of his former colleagueBrown returned to tearing up Brady while referring to the controversial end to his time in Tampa Bay this season.

In a Stories post on Instagram on Monday, The eccentric receiver accused the hacker of trying to “intentionally hurt me” and claimed they “sent me there knowing I was still injured,” he wrote at the top of an X-ray of his ankle. He went on to write that Brady “lied” to him as he entered the game.

“Tom said he’d throw it in if I came to play in pain, I came,” Brown said of the team’s Week 17 win at the Jets. “He didn’t throw it away, imagine being injured, having to play through this and lie. [to]. “

The 33-year-old was referring to his last game with the Buccaneers. finished with He takes off his shirt and pads and runs off the field After refusing to return to the game when asked by Ariosion. Brown maintains that his ankle was so badly injured that he was unable to continue playing at MetLife Stadium that day. It was cut by Tampa Bay shortly after.

Antonio Brown went after Tom Brady and Bruce Aryan in a social networking site.
Getty Images (2), AP

“The coach said if I can’t run like that, get the fk out of here,” Brown wrote. “F – k all you MF”

Brown flipped his feelings for Brady once already. Shortly after his departure from the Bucs, he said that the future Hall of Famer, who had been instrumental in bringing him to Tampa Bay, was none other than his friend. Because I know football. After two weeks to retreat On those comments, calling Brady “my man” and not misrepresenting his earlier words.

See also  Super Bowl Halftime Points LIVE Updates: The Rams Bengals leads before the show

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Antonio Brown snapped photos of Tom Brady, Bruce Aryan and Boxy in his latest social media post

9 hours ago Emet
2 min read

2022 NBA All-Star Game: Stephen Curry wins MVP after breaking the record for most 3-pointers in a single game

17 hours ago Emet
7 min read

Stephen Curry hits 16 seconds to win All-Star Game Player of the Year award; LeBron James winner of the nail game

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Abroad – Foreign News Summary of the Corona Virus – Tuesday on the Code!

1 hour ago Arzu
3 min read

Metrics across the chain point to a bearish outlook for Bitcoin

1 hour ago Izer
1 min read

Well-informed actress Benjamin for “Family Reunion” about her loss in Los Angeles – Deadline

1 hour ago Muhammad
3 min read

Astrophysicists say that “planetary intelligence” exists…but the Earth has no intelligence

1 hour ago Izer