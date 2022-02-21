February 22, 2022

Antonio Brown snapped photos of Tom Brady, Bruce Aryan and Boxy in his latest social media post

Antonio Brown snapped photos of Tom Brady, Bruce Aryan and Boxy in his latest social media post

Antonio Brown Released by Tampa Bay Buccaneers Almost two months in, but the former All-Pro wide receiver is still taking the picks in the organization, head coach Bruce Arians and former quarterback Tom Brady On his social media account.

On Monday, Brown posted a photo of what appeared to be an MRI or X-ray of his injured ankle, and decided to rip Boss, coach and future Hall of Fame quarterback along the way.

Antonio Brown #81 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate their touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 9, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.
(Mike Ehrman/Getty Images)

“They tried to intentionally hurt me,” Brown wrote. “He sent me there after I knew I was still in pain. Tom [Brady] He said he’d throw it if you came to play it hurts. I have come. He didn’t throw it. Imagine that you get hurt and you have to play through this and also lie (sic). If I can’t run on this, the coach said, get out of here. F – k All you have is MF. caint (sic) still stops me nfl. “

Since Brown was cut by the Bucs, the drama hasn’t gone away yet.

Brown insisted that Arians make him play with his injured ankle, but the coach denied his accusations. Arianes also claimed his revolution came because he didn’t get the football in the match against New York Jets.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) celebrate a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against Washington FC, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Landover, MD.

(Associated Press/Julio Cortez)

In late January, Brown said of “Submit an entire podcast“That Brady was only his friend because he’s good at playing football.

“For me, a friend is someone who stands by you,” Brown said at the time. “Not everyone in sports will be your friend. My friend Tom Brady why? Because I’m a good soccer player. He needs me to play soccer. People have different meanings of what friendship is.”

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers interacts with Antonio Brown #81 during the second half of a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

(Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Brown also wondered why he didn’t get more money from the Bucs if Brady was really trying to help him thrive with the organization. He also accused the Bucs of giving him $200,000 for mental health treatment.

Brown’s future in the NFL remains unclear. He was last seen at the Super Bowl with Kanye West, with whom he partnered to launch Donda Sports Brand.

