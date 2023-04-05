Anti-aging mogul Brian Johnson, 45, touts a machine that looks like ‘20,000 sit-ups’

a job

April 5, 2023 | 4:00 pm

The anti-aging mogul who spends millions each year to maintain the body of an 18-year-old has unveiled yet another part of his wellness routine – a device that he claims allows him to do the equivalent of “20,000 sit-ups” in just 30 minutes.

Brian Johnson, 45, explained that he uses the cumbersome device as part of a multi-million dollar “anti-aging protocol” that has garnered widespread attention on social media in the past few months.

In a video posted to his Instagram account This week, Johnson was pictured shirtless strapping himself to the device — which appears to stimulate core muscles — and cranking it up to the highest level.

“What you feel is it’s pulling all over your stomach – it’s tearing it open,” Johnson said in the video posted to his Instagram account.

Then Johnson removes the device to reveal his abs and shows off the latest progress on this extreme fitness regimen.

“I thought I’d be terribly sore after doing this, but in reality, I’m not,” he added. “Surprisingly, it’s not. But I will say that my midsection has never been stronger in my entire life, and it has fundamentally changed how I feel about being an athlete.”

Johnson, a software developer who made a fortune after selling his company Braintree Payment Solutions to eBay for $800 million in cash, has now shifted his focus to the concept of “bihacking”.

Bryan Johnson regularly shares fitness tips on his Instagram account. Instagram/bryanjohnson_

The tech mogul spends $2 million a year and has assembled a team of 30 doctors and medical experts as part of the effort to reverse his body’s aging process.

Johnson claims his philosophy, which includes a strict vegan diet of only 1,977 calories a day, a strict exercise schedule and a strict sleep routine, has given him the heart of a 37-year-old, the skin of a 28-year-old and the fitness of a young man. Age 18 years.

Brian Johnson wants to reverse the aging process in his body. Instagram/bryanjohnson_

The health expert said his ultimate goal is for all of his internal organs, from his brain and liver to his penis and rectum, to function as they did when he was in his late teens.

“What I’m doing may sound extreme, but I’m trying to prove that self-harm and decay are not inevitable,” Johnson told Bloomberg in an interview published in January.

As The Post reported in February, Johnson faced public scrutiny of a different kind when his ex-girlfriend, actress Taryn Southern, filed a lawsuit accusing him of ending their relationship when he learned she was being treated for breast cancer, among other allegations.

Johnson said the machine is like doing 20,000 exercises in 30 minutes. Instagram/bryanjohnson_

Southern alleged that Johnson was “manipulative” and “controlling” during their relationship.

Johnson fired back, accusing the Southerners of trying to blackmail him with a “threat[ing] to make outlandish and fancy claims about it [him] in public forums unless exorbitant demands are paid to her.”





