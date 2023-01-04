Ant gets approval to expand its consumer finance business

Regulatory scrutiny has forced Hangzhou-based Ant Group to abruptly put plans for a massive IPO in 2020 on hold.

BEIJING — Ant Group’s consumer finance unit has received approval to more than double its registered capital, in a sign of progress in resolving regulators’ concerns.

Since the sudden suspension of a massive IPO in late 2020, Ant has been working with Chinese regulators to restructure its business. Owns Alibaba 33% antwhich operates one of the two dominant mobile payment applications in China.

Alibaba shares traded in Hong Kong traded up 8% on Wednesday. New York-listed stocks closed up 4.4% overnight.

Ant launched her own consumer finance company in 2021 As part of the restructuring.

On Friday, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said so He agreed to Ant’s request to increase the amount of registered capital For the consumer unit, to 18.5 billion yuan from 8 billion yuan.

According to the announcement, Ant will still own 50% of the consumer finance company’s shares. New investors in the other half of the company include a Hangzhou government-backed entity and Sunny Optical Technology .

“This is a positive start to the steps Ant Financial needs to take forward [with] Winston Ma, an assistant professor of law at NYU, said his restructuring process is under the supervision of the CBIRC and PBOC.