Another brutal rocket attack against major Ukrainian cities under Russia’s Kherson and Bagmuth islands – Our War News Thursday

By attacking Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to send an even stronger message to the West: Russia, as the world’s leading superpower, will no longer tolerate being ignored. The invasion would have simultaneously spoken to Russian ambition: the Kremlin wanted to show that those who wanted to break away from Moscow’s “embrace” would be wiped off the map in a matter of days by modern, effective Russians. forces. The offensive has begun, but the battle has so far been completely different from what the Kremlin, the Bundestag or the White House expected. Ten months later, the Russians had only managed to occupy 18-20% of Ukraine, Russian forces had suffered very heavy losses, and the reputational damage was even more serious. On top of all this, Russia is not faring well in the economic war either: although there are no winners from the sanctions, Russians seem to have suffered more severe damages than the West. After all, with the peaceful withdrawal of China and India, not only is Putin’s desired anti-American axis at risk, but the integrity of the Asian post-Soviet region, which is clearly dominated by Moscow, is fragmented. . Despite all the defeats so far, Russia can still “win” in Ukraine, but in terms of its role as a world power, it has lost the war net: today it is no exaggeration to say that it is in the shadows. China, America and Russia are not superpowers.