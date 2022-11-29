November 29, 2022

Announcing the visual novel VTuber Kurune Kokuri Welcome Kokuri-san for PS4, Switch, PC, iOS and Android

Ayhan 58 mins ago 2 min read
CyberStep announce Welcome to Kukuri-sana visual novel Virtual YouTuber starring Coron Kokori. will be fired to Playstation 4And the convertsAnd the computer via Steam, BOOTH, and DLsiteand iOS and Android in the winter of 2023. It will support English, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese language options.

Here’s an overview of the game, via CyberStep:

Around

Welcome to Kukuri-san is a visual novel starring VTuber Kurune Kokuri. The story is fully voiced, and will include scenes with realistic ASMR sounds, so you can enjoy the scenario “as if you were there”.

a story

“Kokuri-san, Kokuri-san, please come visit us.”

When you fearlessly chant the “Kukuri-san” incantation at school in the middle of the night, a surprisingly cute little fox named Kuron Kukuri appeared to you.

Thus begins the investigation of the Seven Wonders of School by you and Kuron Kokuri…

What is ASMR?

ASMR stands for “autosensory meridian response” and refers to gentle sounds that stimulate a person’s senses of hearing.

Since ASMR is most commonly recorded with special equipment, it can make you feel as if the voices are right next to you, allowing you to become more immersed in the story.

Who is Koroni Kukuri?

Kurune Kokuri is a VTuber who was inadvertently called by the Japanese Ouija board “Kokkuri-san”. Surrounded by her favorite toys and delicious food, she is happily enjoying her modern life.

She’s active on YouTube, livestreaming games and songs with a focus on slow, relaxing ASMR!

