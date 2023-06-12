Announcing the R.A. All-Star Game Season 2 Pass

The downloadable content for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R will continue this year with a Season 2 pass containing 3 more characters.
Bandai Namco Entertainment and developer CyberConnect2 have officially announced the second season pass for their popular fighting game, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R.O. The exciting news was released on June 11, 2023, in the final DLC character trailer for the Season 1 pass, Alternate world Diego Brando.
Season 2 Pass Details
Season Pass 2 will be purchased on June 14, 2023. It will include three new playable characters from the following parts:
In addition, it will include an exclusive outfit for young Giorno Giovanna since he was known as Haruno Shiobana.
In comparison, the first season pass is included Nero risottoAnd Rudol von StroheimAnd Kishou NijimuraAnd Parallel world Diegoand new costumes for Rohan Kiship And Muhammad Avdol.
Final version
Bandai Namco will also be selling the Ultimate Edition of the game starting June 14th. It contains the full game, both season passes, and the special “JOESTAR The Inherited Soul” event outfit included from the deluxe edition.
