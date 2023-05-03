Announcing the new Xbox Game Show for June with a dedicated Starfield Direct

Microsoft has announced that a new Xbox Game Show will be broadcast live next June, and will once again include revealing upcoming Xbox games from first and third party studios. In addition, there will also be a Starfield Direct; A full demo dedicated to a deep dive into Bethesda’s upcoming space RPG.

As detailed in Xbox Wire BlogThe Xbox Game Show will be broadcast live on Sunday, June 11 at 10am PST (6pm UK, 5am AEST). No specific developers or games have been teased, but naturally whatever is shown will be the first look at what’s coming to Xbox, PC and Game Pass in the future.

Spoiler alert: we’ll be talking about games

​

Watch the Xbox Game Show followed by Starfield Direct on Sunday, June 11 @ 10am PST: https://t.co/3mhkAsswII | #starfield #XboxShowcase pic.twitter.com/4uFHPmqLyK – Xbox (@xbox) May 3, 2023

Starfield Direct, which will air right after the Xbox Games Showcase, will offer “lots of new gameplay, developer interviews, and behind-the-scenes inside info.”

Just two days later, on June 13th at 10AM PT, Microsoft will also be livestreaming Xbox Showcase Extended games. Like last year, this will be a follow-up show that provides more context and interviews based on what was revealed during the main Xbox Game Show.

This Summer Xbox Game Show is part of the gaming industry’s tradition of making announcements in the month of June. Historically, this was always done as part of or alongside E3, the giant gaming event that takes place in Los Angeles. But with E3 2023 now cancelled, it will be up to individual companies to make their own announcements either independently or via new events like Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest or IGN’s Summer of Gaming.

Matt Purslow is IGN’s UK News & Features Editor.