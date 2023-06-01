Announcing the monthly PlayStation Plus game lineup for June 2023

Sony Interactive Entertainment has it announce June 2023 monthly games list for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers. All titles will be available from June 6th to July 3rd.
The full list of monthly games is as follows:
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PS5, PS4) – Avoid the mistakes of the past and build your own Jurassic World for dinosaurs and visitors alike in this sequel to 2018’s Frontier management simulation, Jurassic World Evolution. Experience exciting new features, four engaging game modes, and an expanding roster of amazing dinosaurs. Immerse yourself in a compelling and innovative experience jurassic world Narrative set after the events of Sledgehammer Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Work alongside iconic characters from the films, including Dr. Ian Malcolm (voiced by Jeff Goldblum) and Claire Dearing (voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard) and lead efforts to control, conserve and contain wild dinosaurs across the United States.
- NBA 2K23 (PS5, PS4) – With best-in-class visuals, updated rosters and historical squads, the game has never felt more real and complete than in NBA 2K23. Compete as your favorite NBA and WNBA teams and stars and experience the pinnacle of realistic gameplay. Prove yourself against the best players in the world and showcase your talent in MyCAREER or The W. Pair up All-Stars today with timeless legends in MyTEAM. Build your own dynasty as the GM or lead the league in a new direction as the MyNBA Commissioner. PlayStation Plus members also get access to exclusive monthly MyTEAM packs within the game.
- Journey to Yumi (PS5, PS4) – Journey to Yumi is a super stylized, cinematic adventure that follows the captivating story of Hiroki as he falls to the forces of evil. Experience his heroic return to fulfill his failed promise to save the people he swore to protect. As a vow to his dying master, the young swordsman swore to protect his city and the people he loves from all threats. Faced with tragedy and bound by duty, a lone samurai must travel beyond life and death to confront himself and determine his path forward.
