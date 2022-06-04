June 5, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Anne Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby, dies at 95

Muhammad 1 hour ago 2 min read
Anne Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby, dies at 95

A Fox News contributor has decried the White House’s inaction about the ongoing infant formula shortage, which has led parents to seek out “The Evening Edit.”

Ann Turner Cook, whose face became Gerber’s iconic logo nearly a century ago, has died at the age of 95.

The Michigan company announced the death of Cook in Posted on Instagram on Friday.

“Many years before she became an extraordinary mother, teacher and writer, her smile and expressive curiosity captured hearts everywhere and will continue to live as an icon for all children,” the company said.

Ann Taylor Cook, poses at her home in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday afternoon, February 4, 2004, with a copy of her photo used on all Gerber Baby Food products. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File/AP Newsroom)

In 1928, Cook was 5 months old, and artist Dorothy Hope Smith’s neighbor drew a charcoal drawing of her that was later submitted to a competition Gerber was holding for a citizen’s benefit. marketing Campaign for baby food.

The judges “fell in love” with the face that launched the Gerber brand around the world, The company’s website says.

The drawing was successful and became company A trademark and has been used in all packaging and advertising since 1931.

Gerber baby food products on grocery store shelves

Gerber baby food products are seen on a supermarket shelf on April 12, 2007 in New York City. (Mario Tama/Getty Images/Getty Images)

However, the identity of the original baby Gerber was kept secret for 40 years.

The identity was top secret, and it sparked rumors about who it was with the guesses including Humphrey Bogart and Elizabeth Taylor.

Ann Turner Cook announces the winner of the 2012 Gerber Photo Search

In this photo provided by Gerber, Anne Turner Cook, whose baby face launched the iconic Gerber logo, arrives at NBC’s Today Show to announce the winner of the 2012 Gerber Generation Photo Search on Tuesday, November 6, 2012 in New York City. (Amy Sussman/Gerber via AP, File/AP Newsroom)

See also  'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Opens Its Doors For $71 Million, DOA Ambulance - The Hollywood Reporter

In the late 1970s, it was revealed Cook, who grew up to be an English teacher in Tampa, Florida, and later became an obscure novelist.

Cook told the Associated Press in a 1998 interview that her mother told her when she was young that she was the child in the illustration.

She said, “If you were to become an icon of something, what could be more amusing than an icon? baby food? ″

As for the portrait itself, she said, “All children are attractive. The reason why drawing is so popular is because the artist captured the cuteness that all children have.”

For the past twelve years, a competition has been held annually to search for a file Gerber’s new face. The new winners are the first Gerber with Down syndrome, Lucas, and this year’s winner, The official ‘spokebaby’ of Gerber and ‘Chief Growing OfficerIssa is from Oklahoma.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

GoFundMe Closes $1 Million From Amber Heard Fundraising To Help Pay Johnny Depp

9 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

CM Punk is injured and needs surgery

17 hours ago Muhammad
1 min read

Brad Johnson obituary: Melrose Place actor ‘Always’ dies at 62, report says

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Abroad – Russian eves block the flow of poisons in Sajo

56 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Bored Ape Yacht Club and Otherside Metaverse Discord servers have reportedly been hacked

59 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Anne Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby, dies at 95

1 hour ago Muhammad
6 min read

NASA’s DAVINCI space probe plunges into the infernal atmosphere of Venus

1 hour ago Izer