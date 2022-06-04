Anne Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby, dies at 95

Ann Turner Cook, whose face became Gerber’s iconic logo nearly a century ago, has died at the age of 95.

The Michigan company announced the death of Cook in Posted on Instagram on Friday.

“Many years before she became an extraordinary mother, teacher and writer, her smile and expressive curiosity captured hearts everywhere and will continue to live as an icon for all children,” the company said.

In 1928, Cook was 5 months old, and artist Dorothy Hope Smith’s neighbor drew a charcoal drawing of her that was later submitted to a competition Gerber was holding for a citizen’s benefit. marketing Campaign for baby food.

The judges “fell in love” with the face that launched the Gerber brand around the world, The company’s website says.

The drawing was successful and became company A trademark and has been used in all packaging and advertising since 1931.

However, the identity of the original baby Gerber was kept secret for 40 years.

The identity was top secret, and it sparked rumors about who it was with the guesses including Humphrey Bogart and Elizabeth Taylor.

In the late 1970s, it was revealed Cook, who grew up to be an English teacher in Tampa, Florida, and later became an obscure novelist.

Cook told the Associated Press in a 1998 interview that her mother told her when she was young that she was the child in the illustration.

She said, “If you were to become an icon of something, what could be more amusing than an icon? baby food? ″

As for the portrait itself, she said, “All children are attractive. The reason why drawing is so popular is because the artist captured the cuteness that all children have.”

For the past twelve years, a competition has been held annually to search for a file Gerber’s new face. The new winners are the first Gerber with Down syndrome, Lucas, and this year’s winner, The official ‘spokebaby’ of Gerber and ‘Chief Growing OfficerIssa is from Oklahoma.