Anne Heck is in a coma and hasn’t regained consciousness since a car accident | ann heck

Anne Heshe has not regained consciousness for a while after crashing her car in Los Angeles on Friday.

Initial reports about the actress’ condition said she was “stable” and firefighters said she spoke to rescuers as she was pulled out of the rubble.

However, a spokesperson for Heche, 53, said Monday: “Despite previous reports that Heche was stable, shortly after the accident, [she] Unconscious, he fell into a coma and is in a critical condition.”

Heche’s representatives added: “At this time Anne is in a very critical condition. She has a major lung injury that requires mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”

On Saturday, Heche’s publicist said her condition was “stable” and her family asked for “ideas and prayers”. The previous morning, reports indicated Heche had been driving fast on the street before crashing into a house.

This caused what the Los Angeles Fire Department described as a “heavy fire” that took several firefighters to put out for an hour.

The occupant of the house escaped unharmed, but the building was deemed uninhabitable. a Fundraising page Created to help the owner replace her belongings and her home.

Nearby neighbors told Fox News that the car broke into the house. The windows were broken, so I opened the back door of the car. she [Heche] She replied and said she wasn’t feeling well, so that was hard. I know they didn’t get her out of the car until the fire was pretty much out.”

Heche, who has two sons, is best known for her roles in films such as Psycho, Donnie Brasco, Six Days Seven Nights, and Cedar Rapids.