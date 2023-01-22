Anne Hathaway shows off her infinite legs in a short black dress at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival

Anne Hathaway flaunted her long legs at the premiere of her new movie Ellen at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday.

The 40-year-old actress rolled out the carpet in a sexy little black dress as she stormed in front of the cameras at the event, which was held at the Eccles Center Theatre.

Her favorite dress was a faded checkered design that was formed from lace material and had a semi-sheer back, which she was happy to show off.

She paired her all-black ensemble with tights, lace-up boots, and an oversized puffer jacket.

The Les Miserables actress styled her brown hair into a bob updo and kept her makeup very natural with simple eyeshadow and bright red lipstick.

For accessories, the beauty wore a small purse, a small gold necklace, gold hoop earrings, a silver bracelet, and several rings.

The Oscar winner was joined on the carpet by actress Thomasine Mackenzie, and the two looked very friendly as they shared a few laughs and posed together.

Thomasin wore an all-black outfit, except for the white collar on the oversized jacket.

She kept the jacket over a black mid-thigh dress and wore a pair of black stockings underneath.

The 22-year-old also wore a pair of black lace-up pumps with a silver buckle and kept her accessories minimal, with a simple pair of pearl earrings.

Her short blonde hair was slicked back and pushed to one side, and for the makeup, she went with a light smoky eye.

The cast and creative team joined on the carpet. Most of them are dressed in black.

While walking the carpet, the cast and crew shared several interviews about their upcoming movie.

Elaine is adapted from the first novel by Ottessa Moshfegh and is an offbeat period drama about a young woman working in a Massachusetts prison.

Thomasin plays Eileen and Anne as the murderous prison guard with whom she becomes involved.

The film was directed by William Oldroyd (Lady Macbeth). The screenplay was co-written by book writers Ottessa Moshfegh and Luke Goble (Causeway).

It was produced by Anthony Bregman, Stephanie Azpiazzo, and Peter Crone, as well as Luke, Otessa, and William.

Besides Anne and Thomasin, Elaine also stars in Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland, and Owen Teague.

When discussing the movie with Vanity FairAnn shared how difficult it was to grade the film and how, when it came time for the first rehearsal, she was still trying to figure it out.

“As you can imagine,” she said, “over the past decades, I’ve read a number of scripts.”

‘But I had to sit with this. I had to go back to it. I had to get away from him. He kept revealing himself to me.

In the end, the actress and her collaborators settled on the most succinct description to help guide them. “Carol Meets Reservoir Dogs.” She added, “But that helped!”

Anne and Thomasin both got their start in film at a young age. The former played the famous Mia Thermopolis in the films The Princess Diaries, along with Julie Andrews.

Thomasin landed her first major role in Jojo Rabbit, the Academy Award-winning film written and directed by Taika Waititi.